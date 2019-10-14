Factory 449 Presents AGNES OF GOD

Factory 449: a theatre collective, coming off its critically acclaimed, Helen Hayes Award-winning production of Cordelia Lynn's' LELA & CO., presents AGNES OF GOD by John Pielmeier.

Directed by Helen Hayes Award-winning Factory 449 company member Rick Hammerly and featuring Helen Hayes Award-winning Factory 449 company members Felicia Curry & Nanna Ingvarsson.

AGNES OF GOD performs Oct. 31 - Nov. 24, 2019 at Anacostia Arts Center (1231 Good Hope Road, SE). Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 7:30pm. Tickets for all performances are $23.

Playwright John Pielmeier characterizes AGNES OF GOD as, "a detective story, not only of the world, but of the mind and of the soul."

"in a very intense and involving way," notes Producing Artistic Director Rick Hammerly, "AGNES OF GOD communicates the ambiguity of contemporary attitudes toward miracles. The play cleverly explores both our longing for and skepticism of such wonders."

"But most exciting for me,' Hammerly continues, "is in creating these dynamic and multi-dimensional characters, Pielmeier has provided roles for three powerhouse female actors. I'm really looking forward to what the women of Factory 449's cast will bring to his play."

AGNES OF GOD

Produced by Factory 449

Anacostia Arts Center

1231 Good Hope Road, SE

October 31 - November 24, 2019

Pay-What-You-Can Previews November 1, 2 at 8pm & 3 at 7:30pm

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm. Sundays at 7:30pm.

All tickets are $23 available online at factory449agnesofgod.brownpapertickets.com

More information available at www.factory449.org or by calling 202.355.9449





