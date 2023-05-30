FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES, Yo-Yo Ma & More Set for Washington Performing Arts 2023/24 Season

Washington Performing Arts has announce its 2023/24 Season with the theme of Together in Art and Community, running from September 2023 through June 2024 in nine venues across the Washington, D.C., region. The upcoming season-focused on collaborations-features many highlights, including multiple world premieres and commissions, and a wealth of classical and new music concerts ranging from solo piano recitals to full symphonic orchestras. Programming features both established artists and rising stars, musicians performing across genres and geographic boundaries representing 14 countries, gospel choir celebrations, immersive community experiences, and much more.

"There is a certain kismet in how each season comes together. Fourteen of the artists this year have partnered with Washington Performing Arts five or more times, and that's a testament to the sense of connection and artistic community that has been nurtured over many years. We love when artists come to us with very personal projects and programs, and we love to help bring a shared vision to life through collaboration," shares Jenny Bilfield, Washington Performing Arts President and CEO. "Partnership with local venues and organizations is also fundamental to Washington Performing Arts's mission and work, and they measurably enhance and enrich our more unusual endeavors. It's also one of the best ways we can express our commitment to building community-whether it's onstage, in the classroom, or in the audiences we engage. And this commitment extends, as well, to artists representing D.C.'s diverse population and creative community; we are always eager to discover new artists and venues in different neighborhoods, and look for opportunities to remove barriers at every level of experience, from pricing to hyper-local events. I consider it a great advantage that we don't operate a venue of our own; we can bring great artists to places all over the city!"

Washington Performing Arts donors and Friends have early access to tickets; tiered pre-sale begins June 20 at 10:00 a.m. Season subscriptions will be available to the public on July 24 at 10:00 a.m., with single tickets becoming available on August 15 at 10:00 a.m. Further details about the 2023/24 season are available now on the Washington Performing Arts website: Click Here

EXPANSIVE NEW COMMISSIONS & PROJECTS

Each season, Washington Performing Arts commissions new works, inviting composers and performers opportunities to explore and experiment, and for D.C. audiences to immerse themselves in the novel and groundbreaking. In the 2023/24 season, there are four new exhilarating projects featuring commissioned works. Exploring the theme of Between Boundaries, Taiwanese American violinist and longtime Washington Performing Arts artist Paul Huang will partner with pianist Helen Huang and the world-renowned Percussion Collective-Ji Hye Jung, Jeff Stern, Matt Keown, and Michael Compitello-to debut two new percussive works by American composer Kenji Bunch and Taiwanese American Ke-Chia Chen, co-commissioned by Washington Performing Arts and the Taiwan Philharmonic, and performed at Kennedy Center Terrace Theater (October 19). Huang and the Percussion Collective will reach beyond the stage into the D.C. musical community during their residency at Washington Performing Arts. Cellist Alisa Weilerstein invites audiences to explore the musical unknown in Fragments, her collaboration with 27 composers of 10-minute musical fragments that interweave with Bach over six different programs. Fragments is co-commissioned by Washington Performing Arts; one of the MacArthur "Genius" Award recipient's two performances at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater will be a world premiere (April 6). In an anniversary performance, the world's pre-eminent ensemble dedicated to works by living composers, Kronos Quartet, will celebrate its 50th touring year with a performance at Sixth & I. In "Five Decades," Kronos Quartet will draw upon 50 For the Future: The Learning Repertoire, a series of commissions by composers from around the world; Washington Performing Arts has been a partner in this initiative since the project's inception (November 11).

INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED ORCHESTRAS

In its dedication to bringing the best of classical music to Washington's audiences, Washington Performing Arts welcomes two internationally renowned orchestras to D.C. in the upcoming season. For the first time in more than two decades, the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra returns to D.C. to the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Music Director Lahav Shani will lead an exquisite program, including Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, and Arvo PÃ¤rt's Swansong. Piano virtuoso Daniil Trifonov-known for his repertoire of Russian composers-will join the orchestra for a surprising turn: Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 9 "Jeunehomme" (March 11). Anointed one of the 10 best orchestras in the world (by both BBC Music Magazine and Gramophone), the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra will create a memorable evening at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall under the baton of Sir Simon Rattle, who has not conducted in Washington for decades. The orchestra has juxtaposed works of German and Austrian masterpieces, such as Wagner's Prelude und Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde; Beethoven's Pastorale Symphony; and Alexander von Zemlinsky's Symphony GesÃ¤nge, performed with acclaimed baritone Lester Lynch (April 30).

BELOVED RECITALISTS IN BIG HALLS

With each season, Washington Performing Arts brings titans of classical performance to D.C. venues-both elegant grand halls and intimate venues. Multi-Grammy Award winner, internationally recognized cellist and musical ambassador, and long-standing Washington Performing Arts friend, Yo-Yo Ma and his longtime musical partner, British pianist Kathryn Stott return for their first duo concert for Washington Performing Arts since 2010 at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Their lively program includes: DvoÅ™Ã¡k's affectionate Songs My Mother Taught Me, Arvo PÃ¤rt's Spiegel im Spiegel, Brazilian composer Sergio Assad's Menino, FaurÃ©'s "Papillon" ("Butterfly"), Op. 77, and Shostakovich's Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 40 (April 14). Another Washington Performing Arts treasured friend, the highly decorated pianist Sir AndrÃ¡s Schiff will perform works to be announced from the stage and share vital knowledge about that evening's repertoire throughout the concert at The Music Center at Strathmore (November 8). Pianist Evgeny Kissin began his early international touring career visiting Washington Performing Arts in 1993 and has returned regularly for solo or collaborative programs. Kissin's masterful recitals are coveted by classical music lovers, and this season's program at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall includes music by composers with whom he is so closely identified: Beethoven, Brahms, Rachmaninoff, and Prokofiev (May 11).

GOLD AND SILVER FOR THE HAYES PIANO SERIES

Washington Performing Arts's season officially kicks off with the first of three Hayes Piano Series performances. Named in honor of Washington Performing Arts's founder Patrick Hayes and his wife, pianist and educator Evelyn Swarthout Hayes, the Hayes Piano Series showcases the world's finest emerging pianists in intimate recitals. Yunchan Lim, the 19-year-old prodigy from South Korea, took home the coveted 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medal and is currently on a world tour after his momentous win. Opening Washington Performing Arts's season, the young pianist who has gone viral for his mesmerizing playing, will make his debut at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater. The program will include Chopin's Etudes, op. 10, with its effervescent arpeggios, and Tchaikovsky's The Seasons (September 23). The 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene-with her sense of measure and maturity-will likewise make her Hayes Piano debut at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater performing a series of "firsts": first solo piano works by Berg, Brahms, Chopin, Clementi, Schumann, Tchaikovsky, and Weinberg (April 27). Considered one of the pre-eminent classical musicians of Easter Island (a territory of Chile), Mahani Teave seamlessly interweaves musical artistry and environmental activism in her life and work as a performer and educational pioneer. She also joins Washington Performing Arts this season for a multi-day residency. Her program will include works by Bach, Chopin, Liszt, and Rachmaninoff, as well as composers from and inspired by the Rapa Nui people of Easter Island: Ancestral Rapa Nui songs, JosÃ© Miguel Tobar, and Alejandro Arevalo at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater(October 28).

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF THE CHILDREN OF THE GOSPEL CHOIR

Washington Performing Arts's very own Children of the Gospel Choir celebrates its 30th anniversary of artistic and educational excellence this season with several performances. Featured on NPR's From the Top in January 2023, the Children of the Gospel Choir comprises 40+ young people, ages 9-18, and is well-known for its high profile performances throughout the region, including invitations to the White House and the Washington National Cathedral and unforgettable performances at the Inaugural Prayer Services for President Barack Obama and the National Memorial Service for Nelson Mandela. The Choir's mission is to develop local students' musical prowess, self-confidence, and teamwork. Students from Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland audition for selected spots in the Choir (participation is funded by grants and philanthropic gifts, and thus free to the members selected), which invests in young musical talent through musical theory courses, vocal coaching, and additional scholarship support for choir members through the Charlotte Schlosberg Vocal program and annual "Reggie" Award, named for the former Chair of Washington Performing Arts. Eminent artists who have graduated from this program include opera stars bass-baritone Soloman Howard, baritone Kevin Thompson, and baritone and Broadway actor Stephen Scott Wormley. The beloved annual event, Living the Dream ... Singing the Dream, a choral tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will also feature Washington Performing Arts's Men & Women of the Gospel Choir and the Children of the Gospel Choir collaborating with the Choral Arts Chorus to celebrate Dr. King's legacy through song, inspirational stories, and special tributes featuring community leaders, and directed by Michele Fowlin and Theodore Thorpe III (February 18). For its 30th anniversary celebration, the Children of the Gospel Choir will conclude the 2023-24 Season with an annual tradition: a performance connecting the arts and social justice, in a theatrical, scripted program that COTG members jointly create with the artistic team, lead by artistic director Michele Fowlin and music director Tony Walker, and choreographer Karon Johnson (June 1).

COMMUNITY COLLABORATIONS & IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

Washington Performing Arts continues its legacy of regional collaborations and partnerships, working with creative communities, cultural institutions, and performance venues across the area to produce and present the very best in performing arts, such as the commissioning of new works and extending access to performing arts. This season's partners include Songbyrd Music House for the third-annual Mars Arts D.C. concert series, Tregaron Conservancy, and Young Concert Artists; co-presentations and co-commissions with The Choral Arts Society of Washington and Strathmore; and performances in venues across the greater District including Franklin Park, the Downtown DC BID, the Kennedy Center, Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University, and Sixth & I. One of D.C.'s most scenic greenspaces Tregaron Conservancy will become the host for one autumnal-Tregaron Unplugged (October 14)-and one vernal-Tregaron Meadow Concert (April 13)-outdoor concert event. The fall event will feature stages throughout the park with acoustic performances, encouraging listeners to engage with the space while sampling different performances. Both performances are free, great for all ages, and include local food vendors. The United States Air Force Band, conducted by Col. Don Schofield with guest artists the Children of the Gospel Choir, conducted by Michele Fowlin, will perform some of the most cherished holiday classics in the free concerts Season of Hope at DAR Constitution Hall. Santa will be in attendance and featured performers include the Singing Sergeants and others (December 9 & 10).

The Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series continues to bring exciting artists to Songbyrd Music House, the 2023 Wammies Best Music Venue winner located in Union Market. Mars Arts D.C. collaborations share Washington Performing Arts's musical excellence with an even larger audience by reducing socioeconomic barriers to great performances, entering into the neighborhoods that branch out from the city's metro center, and welcoming a diverse roster of D.C. performers, including: Moonshine Society, a blues band fronted by Blues Hall of Fame artist Jenny Langer (March 6); powerhouse vocalist Rayshun LaMarr (April 3); musical theatre artist and gospel diva Roz White (May 8); and funk-soul party band Blacc Print Experience (June 5).

"Celebrating the tremendous third year of the Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series at Songbyrd, audiences will be thrilled to witness its powerful impact on the local artistic community and the support of a beloved local business," says Eric E. Richardson, Supervising Producer of Special Productions and Initiatives. "This extraordinary collaboration showcases the immense talent of our region's artists, providing them with a platform to shine and thrive. Moreover, by hosting these performances at Songbyrd, we strengthen our commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural landscape, bolstering the growth of this cherished local venue. Mars Arts D.C. and Songbyrd unite artistic expression with community support while enriching the local live music scene."

JAZZ MASTERPIECES TRANSCENDING GENRE

After its stunning reception in St. Louis and with the Metropolitan Opera, Fire Shut Up In My Bones makes its regional premiere in a co-presentation by Washington Performing Arts and Strathmore as a multimedia concert at The Music Center at Strathmore. Based on journalist Charles M. Blow's memoir, with a libretto by Kasi Lemmons and music composed by the legendary jazz trumpeter Terrence Blanchard, the widely lauded opera was the first operatic work by a Black composer at The Metropolitan Opera, performed there in 2021. Fire Shut Up In My Bones quickly cemented its place in the canon of contemporary operas by transcending genre while fully acknowledging jazz as one of America's great musical innovations. This multimedia presentation will include video projections by visual artist Andrew F. Scott with excerpts from the opera performed by the composer, an ensemble comprising Blanchard's E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, and two guest singers (April 26). The "Mother of Bebop" Mary Lou Williams looked to the stars-both celestial and jazz luminaries-for inspiration when composing a 12-movement Zodiac Suite, an overlooked modernist gem that merges both classical and jazz music. Pianist Aaron Diehl has devoted considerable energy to restoring Mary Lou Williams's original orchestration, and The United States Air Force Band will restore the work to its heavenly glory in a free concert at a venue to be named (May 2024).

GLOBAL COLLABORATIONS

Acclaimed sitarist Anoushka Shankar-who comes from sitar family royalty-will perform new interpretations of Indian classical works from her previous albums with a quartet of London's best-clarinetist Arun Ghosh, drummer-composer Sarathy Korwar, Carnatic percussionist Pirashanna Thevarajah, and bassist Tom Farmer, co-presented in partnership with Strathmore at The Music Center at Strathmore (October 6). Indian tabla legend Zakir Hussain returns to Washington Performing Arts for an exciting evening of Indian classical music with Debopriya Chatterjee, bansuri, and Sabir Khan, sarangi, at Sixth & I (March 20). In an unusual collaboration, accordionist Hanzhi Wang and mandolinist Avi Avital will join together for a varied evening of lively arrangements of classical and folk music, including BartÃ³k's Romanian Folk Dances, Stravinsky's Suite Italienne from Pulcinella, Saint-Saens's passionate Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, and more at Sixth & I (October 21).

EVEN MORE TERRIFIC TERRACE THEATER CONCERTS

The Kennedy Center's busiest performance space-the Terrace Theater-hosts many of Washington Performing Arts's thrilling events each season. Two former Hayes Series artists-Simone Dinnerstein and Awadagin Pratt-will perform a remarkable four-hand piano program, playing simultaneously on the same piano, collaborating on arrangements of Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 in F, Op. 68 "Pastoral," Schubert's Fantasie in F minor, and Bach's piano transcriptions arranged for four-hands by GyÃ¶rgy Kurtag (October 30). In partnership with Young Concert Artists, already accomplished young bass-baritone Joseph Parrish will perform German and Russian lieder, a world premiere by Alistair Coleman, and American spirituals, accompanied by Francesco Barfoed on piano and special guests Children of the Gospel Choir (February 6). Last spring, Italian pianist Beatrice Rana played in the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall with the National Symphony; now, her elegant approach will once again charm listeners who first heard her in her Hayes Series debut in 2014, as she performs works by Debussy, Liszt, and more (February 26). Violinist Rachel Barton Pine is a champion of Black composers, researching, documenting, and performing the works of underrepresented greats of the past while also commissioning new works to add to the canon. In this concert, accompanied by pianist Matthew Hagle, her program includes Blues Dialogues by Dolores White, Incident on Larpenteur Avenue by Billy Childs, and Here's One and Suite for Violin and Piano by William Grant Still, in addition to DvoÅ™Ã¡k and Beethoven (April 19).â€¯

2023/24 Event Calendar

SEPTEMBER

SEASON OPENER

Yunchan Lim, piano - Hayes Piano Series

Saturday, September 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m.

Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

At age eighteen, 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist Yunchan Lim has already earned his place among the most exciting pianists of our time, stunning hundreds of thousands who watch his performances in person and online. Filling major halls across the globe, this extraordinary young musician has proved a sensation with expressive programs, technical prowess, and an undeniable passion. On the program of his intimate Hayes Piano Series recital and D.C. debut are Chopin's hypnotically charming Etudes, op. 10, with its effervescent arpeggios, and Tchaikovsky's The Seasons-the composer's poetic exploration of a trip around the sun from unhurried thaw, fruitful harvests, and winter holiday waltzes.

Lim's performances are nothing short of mesmerizing. Prepare to be inspired as this remarkable young musician takes you on a celebratory musical journey at the Terrace Theater.

Program:

Tchaikovsky - The Seasons, op. 37a[Text Wrapping Break]Chopin - Etudes, op. 10

OCTOBER

Anoushka Shankar[Text Wrapping Break]Friday, October 6, 2023, 8:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]The Music Center at Strathmore[Text Wrapping Break]Since making her professional debut at 13, sitarist Anoushka Shankar has spent a quarter-century shattering expectations on the world stage. She is the youngest and first female recipient of a British House of Commons Shield and the first Indian woman nominated for a Grammy. Performing with a new quintet of musicians representing the very best of the thriving London music scene,â€¯ Shankar leads the way in pioneering a new sound through inventive arrangements, sensitive virtuosity, and a neoclassical approach to the Indian music tradition. The quintet, featuring clarinetist Arun Ghosh, drummer-composer Sarathy Korwar, Carnatic percussionist Pirashanna Thevarajah, and bassist Tom Farmer, performs music from Shankar's newly released mini-album alongside thoroughly shaken-up, reinterpreted gems from her previous albums.

This performance is co-presented with Strathmore.

Tregaron Unplugged Mars Arts D.C.

Tregaron Conservancy

October 14, 2023

FREE EVENT

Tregaron Unplugged returns in 2023, promising an enchanting evening of acoustic bliss amidst the serene beauty of Tregaron Conservancy. This highly anticipated event brings together talented local musicians and nature enthusiasts for an intimate, unplugged experience of chamber music, contemporary folk, opera, and jazz. Against lush greenery and tranquil landscapes, attendees will be treated to performances that transcend genres, offering a harmonious blend of melodies and nature's symphony. With its unique fusion of music and natural serenity, Tregaron Unplugged invites guests to stroll through the park and immerse themselves in an unforgettable experience of sensory delights, fostering a deep connection between art and the wonders of the great outdoors. Performers to be announced.

Between Boundaries - An Evening with Paul Huang, violin

Helen Huang, piano, and The Percussion Collective[Text Wrapping Break]Thursday, October 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

Taiwanese-American violinist Paul Huang is one of the most distinctive artists of his generation, admired for his musicality and unique performances, including an arrangement of the National Anthem for the 2022 opening NFL game in Charlotte, North Carolina. For this musically collaborative program, Huang explores the theme of duality as he partners with members of the world-renowned Percussion Collective-Ji Hye Jung, Jeff Stern, Matt Keown, Michael Compitello-alongside pianist Helen Huang, to create an intriguing mixture of sonic colors. Together, Huang and The Percussion Collective, whose artistic mission includes commissioning new works for percussion, debut two exciting pieces by prolific American composer Kenji Bunch and Taiwanese-American Ke-Chia Chen, co-commissioned by Washington Performing Arts and the Taiwan Philharmonic. In addition, listeners will experience Lou Harrison's Varied Trio for Violin, Piano, and Percussion, influenced by traditional Indonesian Gamelan sonorities; and Ravel's Sonata for Violin and Piano in G Major.

Program:

Between Boundaries [Text Wrapping Break]Ravel - Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano in G Major[Text Wrapping Break]Lou Harrison - Varied Trio for Violin, Piano, and Percussion [Text Wrapping Break]Ke-Chia Chen - New work for Violin and Percussion Ensemble (Washington Performing Arts co-commission) [Text Wrapping Break]Kenji Bunch - New work for Violin and Percussion Ensemble (Washington Performing Arts co-commission)

Avi Avital, mandolin and Hanzhi Wang, accordion[Text Wrapping Break]Saturday, October 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Sixth & I

"Staggering virtuosity that held the audience in a state of breathlessness, as thrilling to watch as to hear." - Oberon's Grove, on Hanzhi Wang

"[Avital] is a musician who recognizes no boundaries except those of good taste, and who has the artistry to persuade listeners to follow him anywhere." - Gramophone[Text Wrapping Break]Hayes Series alumna and champion concert accordionist Hanzhi Wang is celebrated for her extraordinary virtuosity and captivating stage presence. Grammy-nominated classical mandolinist Avi Avital is best known for his interpretations of popular Baroque and folk music written for performance by other instruments. The duo's delightfully surprising and equally impressive collaboration comes to the Sixth & I stage in October. Hear a varied program including BartÃ³k's playful Romanian Folk Dances, Stravinsky's graceful and lamenting Suite Italienne from Pulcinella, Saint-Saens's passionate Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Sarasate's Spanish Dances, Op. 22, and more. The vivacious musicality of this duo is not to be missed!

Program:

Kreisler - Praeludium and Allegro "in the Style of Pugnani"[Text Wrapping Break]Stravinsky - Suite Italienne from Pulcinella[Text Wrapping Break]Bach - Chaconne from Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004 (mandolin solo)[Text Wrapping Break]BartÃ³k - Romanian Folk Dances[Text Wrapping Break]Sarasate - Spanish Dances Op.22, No.1 "Romanza Andaluza"[Text Wrapping Break]de Falla - Danse Espagnole No. 1 from "La Vida Breve"[Text Wrapping Break]Saint-Saens - Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso

Mahani Teave, piano - Hayes Piano Series[Text Wrapping Break]Saturday, October 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Terrace Theater[Text Wrapping Break]Concert pianist, educator, and environmentalist Mahani Teave performs with beguiling intensity and virtuosity. Considered one of the world's pre-eminent Rapa Nui (Easter Island, Chile) musicians, she balances strength and delicacy in her playing. Teave fell in love with her instrument when the first piano arrived on the Island with a visiting teacher in 1992. Over the next decade, Teave honed her rich phrasing and luminous and powerful technique through intense studies in Chile, at the Cleveland Institute of Music, and in Berlin. Following subsequent tours of Europe and Asia, Teave returned home to provide the Island's youth high quality classical and traditional Polynesian musical experiences that shaped her-establishing a free school of music that gives space to Easter Island's creative energy and overflowing potential, a testament to Teave's vision for environmental sustainability. Named twice as one of the 100 Women Leaders of her country, Teave is also recipient of the Scotiabank Advancement of Women Award, and was named honorary Vice President of the World Indigenous Business Forum in 2017. As Teave says, "you feel that you are in a better world when you're in a recital," and her performance at the Terrace Theater promises to confirm this.

Program

Johann Sebastian Bach - Chromatic Fantasie and Fugue in D minor

Ancestral Rapa Nui/JosÃ© Miguel Tobar - I hÄ“ a Hotumatu'a

Chopin - Nocturne in B-flat minor, Op 9, No. 1

Chopin - Barcarolle in F-sharp Major, Op. 60

Liszt - Ballade No. 2 in B minor, S.171

Rachmaninoff - Moment Musical Op 16, No. 4

Alejandro Arevalo - Suite Rapa Nui

Simone Dinnerstein and Awadagin Pratt, piano[Text Wrapping Break]Monday, October 30, 2023, 7:30 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

For more than 20 years, Simone Dinnerstein and Awadagin Pratt have garnered individual praise for originality and astounding technical prowess-Pratt as an award-winning pianist, conductor, and educator, and Dinnerstein for her luminous piano interpretations of Bach, Glass, and beyond. Together at the Terrace Theater, these former Hayes Series artists perform a remarkable four-hand piano program, sharing one instrument and playing simultaneously on the same keyboard. This exciting and unique musical experience features an arrangement of Beethoven's impressively challenging Symphony No. 6 in F, Op. 68 "Pastoral," and Schubert's lyrical and lively Fantasie in F minor, including some of the most expressive phrasing in the composer's canon. Dinnerstein and Pratt also perform Johann Sebastian Bach piano transcriptions arranged for four-hands by GyÃ¶rgy Kurtag plus solo works by Phillip Glass, and more.

Program:

Bach/Kurtag - O Lamm Gottes, unschuldig, BWV 1085â€¯[Text Wrapping Break]Glass - Etude No. 6 (Simone Dinnerstein)[Text Wrapping Break]Schubert - Fantasie in F Minor, D.940[Text Wrapping Break]Beethoven, transcribed by Bragge -â€¯ Symphony No.â€¯6â€¯in F, Op. 68 "Pastoral"

NOVEMBER

Sir AndrÃ¡s Schiff, piano[Text Wrapping Break]Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 8:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]The Music Center at Strathmore

[Text Wrapping Break]A longtime Washington Performing Arts favorite and friend, known for his exquisite performances and eloquent musical commentary, eminent pianist Sir AndrÃ¡s Schiff brings an evening of inspired playing to The Music Center at Strathmore. Sir AndrÃ¡s has collaborated with the world's leading orchestras and conductors and been recognized with the International Mozarteum Foundation's Golden Medal, Royal Philharmonic Society's Gold Medal, and Germany's Great Cross of Merit with Star, among many others. In recent years, his Bach has become an annual highlight of the BBC Proms, and he has performed complete cycles of the Beethoven sonatas, Bach concerti as well as works by Haydn, Schubert, and BartÃ³k. In this program, curated specifically for this performance and to be announced from the stage, Schiff intersperses reflection and insights with shimmering performance.

Kronos Quartet

Five Decades

Saturday, November 11, 2023, 7:30 p.m.â€¯

Sixth & I

One of the most celebrated and influential groups of our era, and longtime partners of Washington Performing Arts, Kronos Quartet has revolutionized the music landscape, releasing more than 70 recordings of extraordinary breadth and creativity, including collaborations with the world's most inventive and distinguished composers and performers. Their dynamic and often large-scale performances have been landmark, historic events, introducing new works, cultures, and artists to audiences.â€¯The Quartet celebrates 50 years of artistic leadership and transformative music making with a valedictory concert featuring music from their legacy initiative, 50 For the Future: The Learning Repertoire, a series of commissions by composers from around the world. Don't miss the opportunity to hear these extraordinary musicians at Sixth & I.

Program to be announced.â€¯

DECEMBER

Season of Hope

The United States Air Force Band, conducted by Col. Don Schofield

Guest Artists: The Children of the Gospel Choir, conducted by Michele Fowlin

Saturday, December 9, 2023, 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, 2023, 3:00 p.m.

DAR Constitution Hall

FREE EVENT

Celebrate the Holidays with The United States Air Force Band and the Children of the Gospel Choir

Washington Performing Arts's Children of the Gospel Choir joins the acclaimed United States Air Force Band as special guests in a series of joy-filled holiday performances at DAR Constitution Hall. Live on December 9 (3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) and December 10 (3:00 p.m.), featured performers also include Singing Sergeants, and others. Children of all ages are invited to join in with the artists and Santa Claus for a holiday sing-along as part of the program. Admission is free, but tickets are required via the U.S. Air Force Band website. Limit four tickets per household.

Co-presented with The United States Air Force Band

FEBRUARY

Joseph Parrish, bass-baritone

Francesco Barfoed, piano

Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir,

conducted by Michele Fowlin [Text Wrapping Break]Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 7:30 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

With his rich, warm voice and impeccable technique, bass-baritone Joseph Parrish is an impressive and versatile talent, wowing the audience at the prestigious Susan Wadsworth Young Concert Artists International Auditions in 2022 (which he won).â€¯The Juilliard Vocal Arts Masters student enjoys a robust concert career, was an apprentice artist at the Santa Fe Opera, and has performed with Festival Napa Valley and New York's City Lyric Opera, among others. Parrish was an inaugural cohort member of the Denyce Graves Foundation's flagship Shared Voices program, an initiative designed to address diversity, equity, and inclusion through collaboration between Historically Black Colleges and Universities, top conservatories, and schools of music in the United States. His program will span German and Russian lieder, a world premiere by Alistair Coleman, and American spirituals featuring our very own Children of the Gospel Choir as a special guest.

Program to be announced.

This performance is presented in partnership with Young Concert Artists.

Living the Dream ... Singing the Dream[Text Wrapping Break]A Choral Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.[Text Wrapping Break]Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choirs[Text Wrapping Break]Michele Fowlin and Theodore Thorpe III, artistic directors[Text Wrapping Break]The Choral Arts Society of Washington[Text Wrapping Break]Sunday, February 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Concert Hall

A must-see-and-hear annual highlight!

When the power of the human voice meets the spirit of community and the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the result is guaranteed to be joyous and inspiring-as thousands of Living the Dream attendees over the years can attest. Join us as the combined Men, Women, and Children of the Gospel choirs of Washington Performing Arts, and the Choral Arts Chorus raise their voices in tribute both to Dr. King's achievements and to his ongoing, indelible impact. Through song, inspirational stories, and special tributes by community leaders, Living the Dream...Singing the Dream â€‹unites all who honor Dr. King's ideals.

This performance is co-presented with The Choral Arts Society of Washington.

Beatrice Rana, piano[Text Wrapping Break]Monday, February 26, 2024, 7:30 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

After winning the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medal, Italian concert pianist Beatrice Rana quickly became one of the most sought-after pianists of her generation, earning praise for her "underlying calm command" (The New York Times) and refined, unpretentious pianistic approach. In the last decade, she has solidified her place and standing in the classical music world, performing with the Berlin Philharmonic, Amsterdam's Royal Concertgebouw, New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall, and in venues including London's Barbican Centre and Vienna's Konzerthaus. Rana made her recital debut with Washington Performing Arts on the Hayes Piano Series in 2014 and this past spring, her Kennedy Center Concert Hall debut with the National Symphony Orchestra. Her Washington Performing Arts recital is a rich, rare opportunity to experience the breadth and depth of her playing in an intimate space.

Program:

Scriabin - Fantasie in B minor, Op. 28[Text Wrapping Break]Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco - Cipressi, Op. 17[Text Wrapping Break]Debussy - La Terrasse des audiences au clair de lune (Prelude No. 7, Book II)[Text Wrapping Break]Debussy - Ce qu'a vu le vent d'ouest (Prelude No. 7, Book I)[Text Wrapping Break]Liszt - Sonata in B minor, S.178

MARCH

Moonshine Society - Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series at Songbyrd

Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

Songbyrd[Text Wrapping Break]FREE EVENT

Led by the magnetic vocals of Jenny Langer, this powerhouse quartet unleashes a sonic storm where blues, soul, and rock collide. â€‹The D.C.-based band have received Wammie awards for Best Blues Band and Best Blues Album and have repeatedly been named in Top Fan Favorite Lists in Washington, D.C. and Virginia. With their electrifying energy, enchanting sound, and repertoire traversing American music's roots, Moonshine Society will captivate audiences with their soulful mastery at the Mars Arts D.C. stage at Songbyrd. Free with registration. Registration available in early 2024.

Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra[Text Wrapping Break]Lahav Shani, music director[Text Wrapping Break]Daniil Trifonov, piano[Text Wrapping Break]Monday, March 11, 2024, 8:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Concert Hall

The exceptional artistry of the Rotterdam Philharmonic comes to Washington, D.C., for the first time in more than two decades. Under the baton of Music Director Lahav Shani, the orchestra fosters a truly immersive experience for newcomers and music lovers alike. In this exclusive program, superstar pianist Daniil Trifonov joins the orchestra for Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 9 "Jeunehomme," in a dazzling display of talent that will leave audiences spellbound. Also on the program are excerpts from Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, and Arvo PÃ¤rt's moving and contemplative Swansong, based on the final lines of one of Cardinal Newman's renowned sermons, both hymn-like and prayerful.

Program:

Arvo PÃ¤rt - Swan Song[Text Wrapping Break]Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 9 "Jeunehomme"[Text Wrapping Break]Prokofiev - Excerpts from Romeo & Juliet

Zakir Hussain

Debopriya Chatterjee, bansuri

Sabir Khan, sarangi [Text Wrapping Break]Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Sixth & I

Indian tabla legend Zakir Hussain returns to Washington Performing Arts for an exciting evening of Indian classical music also featuring Debopriya Chatterje, bansuri, and Sabir Khan, sarangi. The trio's thrilling synergy and musical conversation captures the sounds, contemporary influences, and traditions of India in the immersive Sixth & I setting. Widely considered a chief architect of the contemporary global music movement, Hussain is a pioneer in elevating the worldwide status of his instrument, bringing the tabla into a new dimension of renown and appreciation. Award-winning bansuri player Debopriya Chatterjee is one of the few women flutists in the Hindustani classical tradition and is lauded for her sublime tone. The acclaimed Sabir Khan follows in his family's footsteps as a 10th generation sarangi player with impeccable technique. Experience the richness, depth, and joy of Indian classical music, in this dynamic one-night concert event!

APRIL

Rayshun LaMarr - Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series at Songbyrd

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

Songbyrd

FREE EVENT

Rayshun LaMarr has appeared in stage productions and tours throughout D.C and around the U.S. Life changed for him in 2012, when he was diagnosed with Lymphoma. During his fight against cancer, he temporarily lost his hearing and voice. By way of faith, perseverance, and passion for his art, LaMarr had a comeback, and in 2018, he made it all the way to the semi-finals of season 14 of NBC's The Voice. Since then, he has performed at NFL half-time shows, NBA opening games, and stages nationwide. During the pandemic, he released three singles, "Time 4 Change," "Can't Hold Back," and "Still in Love." Free with registration. Registration available in early 2024.

Alisa Weilerstein, cello [Text Wrapping Break]Fragments[Text Wrapping Break]Saturday, April 6, 2024

4:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m. - Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Recital

Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

Lauded for her deep musical insight, technical brilliance, and creative authority, Washington Performing Arts friend and MacArthur "Genius" Award recipient Alisa Weilerstein returns with her innovative, theatrical new project Fragments. Weilerstein conceived of and has collaborated with 27 composers representing nine nationalities and varied musical styles to create a unique arc that intersperses movements of Bach cello suites with 10-minute fragments of newly commissioned works. Audiences will not know the order of the program until its conclusion, adding to the immersive experience. Each of the hour-long programs at the Terrace Theater feature a mix of Bach and these elegant new fragments, including a D.C.- and world-premiere performance.

Washington Performing Arts is a co-commissioner of Fragments as part of the second-annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Recital-an annual Washington Performing Arts's performance to honor a dear friend of Washington Performing Arts, elevating new work of both established and renowned artists.

Tregaron Meadow Concert Mars Arts D.C.

April 13, 2024, 3:00 p.m.

Tregaron Conservatory

FREE EVENT

Experience the harmonious blend of nature and music at the enchanting meadow concert hosted at Tregaron Conservatory. Nestled amidst a picturesque landscape, the air fills with the mesmerizing sounds of talented musicians whose songs resonate with the chirping birds and gentle breeze. This unique fusion of serene ambiance and music creates an ethereal atmosphere, where listeners are captivated by the symphony of nature and the captivating performances. Whether you're a passionate music enthusiast or simply seeking tranquility, the meadow concert featuring local artists performing in small ensembles at Tregaron Conservatory promises an unforgettable sensory experience that transcends the boundaries of ordinary performances. Performers to be announced.

Yo-Yo Ma, cello, and Kathryn Stott, piano[Text Wrapping Break]Sunday, April 14, 2024, 4:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Concert Hall

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma "doesn't make his music something to marvel at. He makes it a gift" - The Denver Post

Extraordinary cellist and beloved music ambassador Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Kennedy Center for a lively Concert Hall recital with longtime musical partner, British pianist Kathryn Stott. For more than 30 years, the duo has "...developed a wonderfully warm and mutually responsive musical partnership that has blossomed in performances that are both generous and incisive" (NPR).

The evening's repertoire includes DvoÅ™Ã¡k's tender and reflective Songs My Mother Taught Me, Arvo PÃ¤rt's exquisite and haunting Spiegel im Spiegel, Brazilian composer Sergio Assad's Menino, FaurÃ©'s fleeting "Papillon" ("Butterfly"), Op. 77, Shostakovich's eminently lyrical Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 40, and more.

Ma and Stott share a notable interpretative equality, as heard on numerous albums, including their 2020 Songs of Comfort and Hope in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair have traveled the globe together and as individual artists, performing in venues spanning the world's finest concert halls and everywhere in between. They have been longtime friends of Washington Performing Arts and it is a pleasure to welcome them back for their first duo concert with us since 2010.

Program:

Gabriel FaurÃ© - Berceuse, Op. 16[Text Wrapping Break]Antonin DvoÅ™Ã¡k - Songs My Mother Taught Me

Sergio Assad - Menino[Text Wrapping Break]Nadia Boulanger - Cantique[Text Wrapping Break]Gabriel FaurÃ© - Papillon, Op. 77[Text Wrapping Break]Dmitri Shostakovich - Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 40[Text Wrapping Break]Arvo PÃ¤rt - Spiegel im Spiegel[Text Wrapping Break]CÃ©sar Franck - Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano

Rachel Barton Pine, violinâ€¯

Matthew Hagle, pianoâ€¯

Friday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.â€¯

Kennedy Center Terrace Theaterâ€¯

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine inspires audiences worldwide with artistic excellence, boundless energy, unforgettable interpretations, and passion for philanthropy. Through her Rachel Barton Pine Foundation, she has championed, commissioned, and created educational materials to support the performance and study of music by Black composers, creating The String Student's Library of Music by Black Composers. Accompanied by Matthew Hagle on piano, Pine performs an expanse of violin repertoire treasures at the Terrace Theater. Hear Sonata in G Major by DvoÅ™Ã¡k, the Bridgetower Sonata by Beethoven (premiered by George Bridgetower, a Black violinist and contemporary of Beethoven's), and works by Black composers including Blues Dialogues by Dolores White, Incident on Larpenteur Avenue by Billy Childs, and Here's One and Suite for Violin and Piano by William Grant Still.â€¯

Programâ€¯

Antonin DvoÅ™Ã¡k - Sonata in G Major, Op. 100â€¯

Ludwig van Beethoven - Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47, The Bridgetower Sonata

Dolores White - Blues Dialoguesâ€¯

William Grant Still - Here's Oneâ€¯

Billy Childs - Incident on Larpenteur Avenueâ€¯

William Grant Still - Suite for Violin and Piano (1943)â€¯

Strathmore and Washington Performing Arts Present

FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES: OPERA SUITE IN CONCERT

Terence Blanchard

With The E-Collective, Turtle Island Quartet & Andrew F. Scott

Friday, April 26, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore

In September 2021, The Metropolitan Opera reopened after being closed for over a year and kicked off its season with Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up In My Bones-the first work by an African American composer in the institution's 138 years (the work was commissioned and premiered by the Opera Theatre of St. Louis). Based on the best-selling 2014 memoir of Charles M. Blow, a journalist for The New York Times, with a libretto by Kasi Lemmons, the opera explores Blow's struggles to transcend and overcome a cycle of violence in his life and family.

Fire Shut Up In My Bones, Blanchard's second "opera in jazz," is a cultural flashpoint that affirms opera and classical music as inclusive spaces. This concert production, a collaboration between Blanchard and the E-Collective, David Balakrishnan and his two-time Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, and visual artist Andrew F. Scott, features excerpts from the opera performed by the composer, an ensemble, and two guest singers. Together, the music and video projections provide audiences with a deeper understanding of Blanchard's artistic vision and the gravitational pull of the moment that he has created.

This performance is co-presented with Strathmore.

Fire Shut Up in My Bones includes mature themes and language.

Anna Geniushene, piano - Hayes Piano Series[Text Wrapping Break]Saturday, April 27, 2024, 2:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

"I couldn't help but equate Anna Geniushene's seasoned pianism to Cliburn at his best." - Gramophone

Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medalist (2022) Anna Geniushene wowed audiences with everything you expect from an accomplished pianist: a powerful sound, technical precision, emotional depth, yet she had a notably carefree ease belying the immense difficulty of her programs. The 31-year-old made her recital debut at age eight at the Berlin Philharmonie and has since developed a dynamic career as an artist, performing with famed conductors, in major world venues, and honing a particular interest in and dedication to chamber music and collaborative music-making. Geniushene was one of the elite Bicentenary Scholars at London's Royal Academy of Music under the tutelage of Christopher Elton. Her Hayes Piano Series debut is sure to be a highlight of the season, featuring an intriguing program of Opus One-the very first-works by Schumann, Clementi, Chopin, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Schumann, Berg, and Weinberg.

Program:

"Opus 1"[Text Wrapping Break]Clementi - Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 1, No. 1[Text Wrapping Break]Tchaikovsky - Two Pieces, Op. 1[Text Wrapping Break]Chopin - Rondo in C Minor, Op. 1[Text Wrapping Break]Weinberg - Wiegenlied, Op. 1[Text Wrapping Break]Schumann - Variations on the Name "Abegg," Op. 1[Text Wrapping Break]Berg - Sonata in B Minor, Op. 1[Text Wrapping Break]Brahms - Sonata No. 1 in C Major, Op. 1

The Bavarian Radio Symphonyâ€¯Orchestra

Sir Simon Rattle, music directorâ€¯

Lester Lynch, baritoneâ€¯

Tuesday, April 30, 8:00 p.m.â€¯

Kennedy Center Concert Hallâ€¯

"Here is an orchestra that is not only very brilliant - it doesn't have any weaknesses at all. They are enormously spontaneous and emotional performers, playing every concert like it could be their last. They give everything, more than a hundred percent." - Gramophone

Sir Simon Rattle makes his first visit to Washington, D.C., in more than 20 years as chief conductor of Germany's acclaimed Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra (BRSO). Known throughout the world for his deep musical insight, and charismatic presence as an educator and communicator, Rattle leads the Grammy-winning BRSO in a performance of orchestral showpieces. Experience Richard Wagner's Prelude und Liebestod from the heart-wrenching opera Tristan und Isolde; Beethoven's nature-inspired "Pastoral" Symphony; and Alexander von Zemlinsky's Symphony GesÃ¤nge, performed with charismatic baritone Lester Lynch, a vocalist "with nuance and satisfying dramatic variety" (Bachtrack), who is well-known to D.C.-area audiences.â€¯Do not miss the opportunity to experience this one of only four U.S. performances by the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in 2024.

Programâ€¯

Richard Wagner - Tristan und Isolde und Liebestoldâ€¯

Alexander von Zemlinsky - Symphony GesÃ¤ngeâ€¯

Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphony No. 6 in F Major "Pastoral"â€¯

MAY

Roz White - Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series at Songbyrd

Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

Songbyrd

FREE EVENT

With her impeccable vocal range and unmatched artistry, Helen Hayes Award winner Roz White (Gee's Bend) effortlessly brings to life a repertoire of show-stopping numbers and heartfelt ballads with a four-piece band. White is well-known to national audiences from her role as the mother of a young Tina Turner in the national touring company Broadway's Tina, and her self-penned cabaret Pearl Bailey... by Request (Off-Broadway 2011). She is especially beloved in the region for her scene-stealing turns at local theatres, such as Studio Theatre, Mosaic, and (most regularly featured) MetroStage. Her dynamic stage presence and magnetic charisma captivate, creating an evening of pure musical magic. Free with registration. Registration available in early 2024.

Evgeny Kissin, piano[Text Wrapping Break]Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Kennedy Center Concert Hall

"So compelling is Kissin's pianism, so fresh his response to even the most familiar phrases, that one hangs on every note... mesmerized by the poetry of his reading." - The New York Times

It is safe to say that Evgeny Kissin's performances with Washington Performing Arts are one of the highlights and most anticipated recitals of any given year in the Washington, D.C., classical scene. The simultaneous grandeur and intimacy of Evgeny Kissin's solo performances give full voice to his expressive range and impressive skill. For this recital, Mr. Kissin brings repertoire that has brought him deserving renown: Beethoven's charming and lesser-known Sonata. No. 27, Brahms's intense yet beautiful Ballades, goosebump-inducing and finger-twisting Rachmaninoff, and one of Prokofiev's tumultuous War Sonatas. Kissin's Washington Performing Arts recital at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall will truly be an extraordinary experience for all who attend.

Program:

Beethoven - Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor, Op. 90[Text Wrapping Break]Brahms - 4 Ballades, Op. 10[Text Wrapping Break]Rachmaninoff - 6 Moments Musicaux, Op. 16[Text Wrapping Break]Prokofiev - Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 83

Zodiac Suite

By Mary Lou Williams

The United States Air Force Band, conducted by Col. Don Schofield

Aaron Diehl Trio

May 2024

Venue TBD

"One of the most celebrated early examples of jazz and classical music in active synthesis - and also, in celestial terms, one of the most star-crossed." - WRTI Radio, Philadelphia

In 1945, pianist and composer Mary Lou Williams finalized and first performed her tour de force orchestral Zodiac Suite, 12 pieces based on the astrological signs from Aries to Pisces, many dedicated to jazz greats of her era born under the signs, including Billie Holliday, Dizzy Gillespie, Ethel Waters, Thelonious Monk, CafÃ© Society owner Barney Josephson, and more. Williams debuted her celestial odyssey in a piano trio format, then arranged the work for chamber-jazz ensemble, and performed a recomposition with full orchestra at Carnegie Hall, yet the full suite was never performed during her lifetime. Pianist Aaron Diehl has devoted considerable energy to restoring Williams's original orchestrations, first for the New York Philharmonic during pandemic lockdown, and then live with the Philadelphia Orchestra in spring 2023. Washington Performing Arts presents the Aaron Diehl Trio, The United States Air Force Band, and other works for a one-night concert event and D.C. premiere of Williams's Zodiac Suite as she imagined it.

JUNE

Children of the Gospel Choir[Text Wrapping Break]Michele Fowlin, artistic director

Anthony Walker, music director

Karon Johnson, choreographer

Saturday, June 1, 2024, 7:00 p.m.[Text Wrapping Break]Lisner Auditorium

Season finale! For three decades, the Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir (COTG) has used gospel music to build community among youth and audiences throughout the National Capital region and beyond. What began as a small ensemble of singers has grown into a robust program of musicianship, vocal training, dance, and theater. Hundreds of COTG singers have since spread joy to tens of thousands of enthusiastic audience members. Recently featured on NPR's From the Top, the Children of the Gospel Choir has performed with legendary artists such as Matthew Whitaker at the historic Lincoln Theater; Grammy-winning pop singer Sara Bareilles at the White House; and at the Washington National Cathedral for the Inaugural Prayer Services for President Barack Obama; and the National Memorial Service for Nelson Mandela. Join us for COTG's 30th Anniversary Celebration Concert at Lisner Auditorium and experience an evening of glorious sounds, impressive artistry, and uplifting messages.

The Blacc Print Experience - Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series at Songbyrd

Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

Songbyrd

FREE EVENT

This talented collective of musicians combines elements of R&B, funk, jazz, go-go, and hip-hop to create a genre-defying sound that is uniquely their own. Audiences become immersed in a sonic tapestry that weaves together infectious grooves, powerful lyrics, and dynamic performances. Their music resonates with diverse crowds and brings people together to celebrate the universal language of music. Take your chance to witness the Blacc Print Experience live at Songbyrd as they deliver an unforgettable performance that will leave guests feeling inspired and uplifted.

All programs and artists subject to change.

ABOUT WASHINGTON PERFORMING ARTS

One of the most established and honored performing arts institutions in America, Washington Performing Arts has engaged for more than half a century with artists, audiences, students, and civic life. The city is truly our stage: for decades, in venues ranging from concert halls and clubs to public parks, we have presented a tremendous range of artists and art forms, from the most distinguished symphony orchestras to both renowned and emerging artists in classical music, jazz, international genres, and more. We also have an ever-expanding artistic and educational presence on the internet, envisioning ongoing opportunities for online connection and community.

Washington Performing Arts deeply values its partnerships with local organizations and other arts institutions. Through events online and in myriad performance venues and neighborhoods, we engage international visiting artists in community programs and introduce local artists to wider audiences. We place a premium on establishing artists as a continuing presence in the lives of both young people and adults through residencies and education programs.

Our achievements have been recognized with a National Medal of Arts and with three Mayor's Arts Awards from the DC Government. We have now embarked upon our second half-century, ever inspired by the motto of our founder, Patrick Hayes: "Everybody in, nobody out."

