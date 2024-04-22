Nu Sass Productions Announces 2024 Season Featuring DC Premieres and New Partnerships 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nu Sass Productions has announced a year of celebrations for its fifteenth season, featuring the DC premiere of a new play, a new look at their first production, a revival of one of their most popular shows, and exciting new partnerships that deepen the company's ties to the DMV arts community.

Nu Sass starts the celebration of their 15 years in DC with a return to their roots by presenting a new production of their inaugural 2009 play, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, with a new cast and crew.

From its first performance at the 1966 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, to Nu Sass's first production of it at the 2009 Capital Fringe Festival, to the opening of their 2024 season, Ros and Guil (as they lovingly call it) holds a special place in the hearts of all Nu Sass members and fans. Nu Sass invites you to relive the whimsy and wonder of their origins with a new cast featuring DC's rising stars on and off the stage. As they embark on their journey into their next 15 years, they encourage audiences to join them in celebrating where they came from. As Rosencrantz (or was it Guildenstern?) says “Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else.” Welcome new Nu Sass artists, a new season, and a new future as Nu Sass says “thank you” to where they came from.

In the second show of their 2024 season, Nu Sass will team up with fellow local theater company, Theatre Prometheus, for a co-production of the DC premiere of Meghan Brown's The Pliant Girls.

An adaptation of Aeschylus' The Suppliants, this play tells the story of fifty sisters seeking protection after murdering the fifty brothers they would have been forced to marry. Combining humor, heart, and a healthy dose of rage, The Pliant Girls is a sharply insightful exploration of love, sisterhood, and reclaiming the power to make your own choices.

Closing out their 2024 season, Nu Sass will partner with fellow feminist theatre company, Pinky Swear Productions, for a co-production of Tony Kushner's A Bright Room Called Day. This revival of their hit 2015 production will highlight Nu Sass company members and feature several stars from their original production.

A Bright Room Called Day juxtaposes 1980's America against 1930's Berlin in an exploration of humanity's struggle to preserve the best of ourselves in the face of insurmountable injustice and cruelty. This haunting play is as relevant today as it was when it was first premiered in 1985, exploring questions like “Who is responsible for a global health crisis?”, “How does one respond to the violence of war?” and “What can one person do in the face of growing fascism?”. Nu Sass invites you to join Kushner's eclectic characters as they celebrate humanity's victories, mourn our losses, question the power of the individual, and act to create a better future.

Do not miss out on Nu Sass's biggest season ever–a celebration of fifteen years of growth, community, and collaborative art created by and for the District. All performances of every play will be Pay What You Will to ensure everyone has access to the shows. Season tickets will be available for those who would like to secure their seats to all three shows in advance. Celebrations will be held all year long, so sign up for the Nu Sass newsletter to get your invite to exciting parties and fundraisers.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead by Tom Stoppard, directed by Ashley Mapley-Brittle, will run September 13 to September 28, 2024.

The Pliant Girls by Meghan Brown, directed by Ileana Blustein, will run October 4 to October 19, 2024.

A Bright Room Called Day by Tony Kushner, directed by Aria Velz, will run October 25 to November 16, 2024.

Ticketing information for all shows will be available in May 2024 at nusass.com. Nu Sass Productions is a non-profit theatre company supporting marginalized genders in the arts in Washington, D.C. https://nusass.com

Theatre Prometheus

Theatre Prometheus is a not-for-profit company producing classic and new works in Washington, D.C. We share a goal of exploring and promoting feminist, queer, and diverse narratives. We believe in the power of local theater and are committed to providing opportunities to local artists and creating productions by and for the communities we live in. https://theatreprometheus.org

Pinky Swear Productions

Pinky Swear Productions is a non-profit theatre company that produces plays with bold, strong, engaging female characters. https://pinkyswear-productions.com.