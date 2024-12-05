Ellen Kuras To Be Honored With the Pioneer Award At Star Studded DC Gala, December 7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On December 7th, Washington will welcome Ellen Kuras, the director of Lee, that premiered this year at the Toronto Film Festival. Kuras received rave reviews for her feature film directing debut.

The movie follows Lee Miller (Kate Winslet), from Vogue model to World War ll battle tested combat photographer, in a time when women were not allowed on the front lines. Her holocaust photos from Buchenwald shocked the public's conscience. Lee has just become available for viewing on Netflix.

At 7 pm guests will arrive at the fun gala held at Vital Voices, 1509 16th St. NW, Washington DC for awards, dinner with wine, cocktails as well as a short recital by Polish performers mezzo-soprano Magdalena Wór and pianist Martin Labazevitch. Guest will also participate in an upbeat discussion with Kuras, and a short video of her work. Ticket purchase and more information at www.https://bit.ly/3C00nb6.

Kuras, of Polish ancestry, will be honored as the Kościuszko Foundation's 2024 Pioneer Award recipient. Vital Voices, just north of the White House, was founded by Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright to promote the advancement of women around the world.

Kuras will be celebrated for her long film career, collaborating with iconic figures such as directors Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee, as well as actors Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal, and Kate Winslet. Her filmography includes acclaimed works like Blow, Analyze That, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. See Lee promotional video. FILM TRAILER

Internationally acclaimed artists, Wór and Labazevitch, will perform melodies from their upcoming album of music by Polish composer and conductor, Feliks Rybicki.

Omar Sangare, the evening's Master of Ceremony is one of the most influential people in theatre, who presents his talents internationally through a thriving career as an actor, director, writer, producer, educator and philanthropist. He holds many film, television and radio credits.

“Don't miss this opportunity to dive into the magic of cinema and connect with fellow film lovers, " said Barbara Bernhardt, VP of the Kosciuszko Foundation. "This event is a promotion of the second edition of KF Polish Film Festival in Washington DC that will take place in the beginning of March 2025. We look forward to seeing you there!"

The Kosciuszko Foundation, founded in 1925, is dedicated to promoting educational and cultural exchanges between the United States and Poland and to increasing American understanding of Polish culture and history.

