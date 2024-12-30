ESCAPE FROM THE ASYLUM: A MADCAP MYSTERY to be Presented by Washington Stage Guild

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Escape From the Asylum: A Madcap Mystery, the sequel to last season’s hit comedy The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective by Patricia Milton, will begin the 2025 portion of The Washington Stage Guild’s 2024-2025 Season of Determination.

Escape From the Asylum: A Madcap Mystery includes returning performers from The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective, Steven Carpenter, Jen Furlong and Laura Giannarelli, along with Maddie Baylor, making her WSG debut, directed by Victorian Ladies director Morgan Duncan. Performances run January 30 thru February 23, 2025, with four Pay-What-You-Can previews: January 30-February 1 at the Washington Stage Guild's home, The Undercroft Theatre in the Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Escape From the Asylum: A Madcap Mystery: Will the women outsmart the

men AGAIN?! Dual adventures ensue in this sequel to last season’s sell-out,

﻿The Victorian Ladies’ Detective Collective. Three intrepid lady detectives hatch a plan to free a perfectly sane woman explorer shut away in an asylum by her husband. If that weren’t enough, they also try to identify who is stealing the explorer’s inheritance. Follow the clues to solve two mysteries amidst a Victorian seance, a pre-Freudian alienist, some cross-dressing, and barriers to gender equality at every turn. Welcoming back some of the Stage Guild’s Victorian Ladies cast and director! Area Premiere.

