DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT With Altomare, Egan, Reed & Winters to Perform With The National Symphony Orchestra

The National Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Steven Reineke, will perform lush orchestrations of classic Disney songs featuring celebrated Broadway stars in a weekend of performances on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Disney Princess-The Concert features Drama Desk nominee and Broadway's original "Anastasia," Christy Altomare, Tony® nominee and Broadway's original "Belle," Susan Egan, Grammy® nominee and Broadway's original "Jasmine," Courtney Reed, and Broadway World Award-winner and Broadway's "Nala," Syndee Winters, with Adam J. Levy as the "Enchanted Prince," and Fairy Godfairy and Musical Director, Benjamin Rauhala.

Disney Princess-The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts, began its United States tour on January 30th at the Orpheum Theater in Wichita, Kansas and by year's end will visit more than 80 cities. The Washington, D.C. shows at the Kennedy Center mark the first time the program will be performed with a live symphony orchestra.

The program features dozens of familiar favorites such as "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes," and more. Rauhala arranged all of the music in the concert, much of which features four-part harmony sung by Altomare, Egan, Reed, and Winters. One brand-new arrangement of Frozen 2 favorites, "All Is Found/Into The Unknown," was released as a single and can be heard on all music platforms.

To enhance this concert experience, the performers will share exclusive and personal behind-the-scenes stories from their time as princesses on the stage and screen. In addition to the orchestra, animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic. Audience members are encouraged to don their gowns and crowns or otherwise royal attire for this special occasion.

Disney Princess-The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The 2021-2022 season marks the National Symphony Orchestra's 91st, and Gianandrea Noseda's fifth as its music director. The Italian conductor serves as the Orchestra's seventh music director, joining the NSO's legacy of such distinguished leaders. Its artistic leadership also includes Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and Artistic Advisor Ben Folds. Founded in 1931, the Orchestra has always been committed to artistic excellence and music education. In 1986, the National Symphony became an artistic affiliate of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where it performs year-round. The NSO's community engagement projects are nationally recognized, including NSO In Your Neighborhood, an annual week of approximately 50 performances in schools, churches, community centers, and other unexpected venues; Notes of Honor, which offers free performances for active, veteran, prior service, and retired members of the military and their families; and Sound Health, a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its affiliated organizations. Career development opportunities for young musicians include the NSO Youth Fellowship Program and its tuition-free Summer Music Institute. For more information, visit nationalsymphony.org.

ABOUT DISNEY CONCERTS

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney Princess - The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which in 2019 accounted for over 900 performances in many of the world's top concert venues.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets ($29-$99) are available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4700; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

Patrons 30 and under and active-duty members of the military are invited to join the Kennedy Center's MyTix program for special discount offers and chances to win free tickets. For more information, visit kennedy-center.org/mytix

Photo credit: Nathan Johnson