DC Jazz Festival Announces Lineup

The DC Jazz FestivalÂ® (DCJF) today announced the initial lineup for the 18th Annual DC JazzFest, taking place August 31 - September 4. Featured artists include Christian McBride & Inside Straight, Cindy Blackman Santana Band, DCJF Artist-In-Residence Orrin Evans' Captain Black Big Band, Dianne Reeves, The Baylor Project, Emmet Cohen, and many more.

This year's DCJF experience will include more than 50 concerts, Meet the Artist interviews, and other exclusive events citywide. The DC JazzFest celebration highlights a diversity of DC-based and international jazz talent. DC JazzFest at The Wharf, the festival's signature event, will be held September 3-4 over Labor Day Weekend. This multi-stage, tentpole blowout will be hosted at District Wharf, a waterfront destination with an inviting array of restaurants, shops and spectacular river walk views.

Early bird tickets will be available at a 20% discount for the entire month of April, visit dcjazzfest.org/dcjazzfest starting this Friday, April 1st for more information and to buy your discounted tickets.

"When crafting this year's lineup, we answered the call of artistic diversity that has become a DC JazzFest hallmark, said DCJF Artistic Director Willard Jenkins. "This year's Festival experiences will include in-person and livestreamed performances where audience members are afforded unique opportunities to experience all things jazz!"

The largest jazz festival in the Mid-Atlantic region, the 18th Annual DC JazzFest will feature an extraordinary assemblage of performers, from DC legends and emerging talents to NEA Jazz Masters and international superstars, with concerts at a variety of venues across our Nation's Capital.

"The Washington Post is proud to return as the official media sponsor of DC JazzFest," said Shani George, Vice President of Communications at The Washington Post. "For more than 18 years, the DC JazzFest has been enriching our community with a robust and lively assortment of jazz and arts, and we are thrilled to continue supporting this marquee event."

This year's initial 2022 DC JazzFest Lineup includes:

Christian McBride & Inside Straight â€¢ Cindy Blackman Santana Band â€¢ Orrin Evans Captain Black Big Band â€¢ Dianne Reeves â€¢ The Baylor Project â€¢ Emmet Cohen Trio â€¢ Patrick Zimmerli with special guests Chris Potter and Clarence Penn â€¢ Donvonte McCoy â€¢ 2021 DCJazzPrix Winners Giveton Gelin Quintet and Dayramir Gonzalez & Habana enTRANCÃ© â€¢ Vox Sambou â€¢ Letter One RISING STAR Jazz Award winner guitarist Dan Wilson Trio â€¢ and more still to come!

Learn more about the DC Jazz Festival and the full range of programs by visiting www.dcjazzfest.org.

ABOUT THE DC JAZZ FESTIVAL: Since 2004, DC Jazz Festival has provided enriching and entertaining jazz performances and programs that introduce students and adults from all walks of life to jazz. DCJF presents a selection of the jazz genre's most acclaimed artists as well as emerging artists and provides enhanced exposure for the rich treasure trove of musicians from the Washington, DC area. Throughout the year, DCJF nourishes the community with affordably-priced music education programs that extend outreach into underserved communities and enhance the quality of life for DC public and charter school students. For more information about DCJF and its programs, visit, dcjazzfest.org.

