DC Area Artists Invited To Exhibit At Tysons Corner Center

ArtsFairfax, the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency, announced today a partnership with Macerich to showcase local artists at Tysons Corner Center, one of the DC region's most prestigious shopping destinations. This unique collaboration will enable the more than 22 million yearly visitors who explore Tysons Corner Center's retail and entertainment offerings to discover the diversity, creativity, and quality of visual artists from the Fairfax region.

A Call for Artists

From now through the end of the calendar year, Macerich and ArtsFairfax invite artists, artists teams, and arts organizations based in Fairfax County and the Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church to activate select retail storefronts and open spaces in the shopping center with visual art. The goals for this initiative are to create unique and interactive art environments, echo Tysons Corner Center as a contemporary and creative destination, and most importantly, to showcase the talents of local artists and arts organizations.

Current Installation

Beginning this month, visitors to Tysons Corner can view a public announcement about the partnership and a banner of ArtsFairfax Artist Spotlights, a collection of images and information about 30 independent artists and nonprofit organizations from throughout Fairfax County.

Application Details

Interested parties can complete the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) at artsfairfax.submittable.com.

Each temporary art exhibition will be installed for a minimum of 8 weeks. Artists/teams/organizations may apply more than once. Macerich will be the sole determiner of selection. All fees and project costs will be negotiated between Macerich and the artist/team/organization.

Visit ArtsFairfax.org/TysonsCorner for more information.