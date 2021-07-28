Creative Cauldron Presents INDIGO BOULEVARD & NO PART OF NOTHIN' Live this Weekend  

Creative Cauldron continues the 2021 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series in an all outdoor format with adherence to social distancing protocols on a pop up stage in Cherry Hill Park. Performances are scheduled for every Friday and Saturday through August and feature a talented array of performers and bands.

Friday July 30, in a homecoming of sorts, Falls Church City's own Indigo Boulevard take the stage, and on Saturday, bluegrass pickers No Part of Nothin' bring their celebrated country covers and originals to Cherry Hill Park. Tickets for outdoor concerts are $30 General Admission, and all concerts begin at 7:30 PM in Cherry Hill Park at the Falls Church Community Center. Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs and picnics, and parking is free.

On Friday July 30, at 7:30 pm Indigo Boulevard: Hailing from the suburbs of Northern Virginia, Indigo Boulevard's eclectic blend of piano-based indie rock, earnest lyricism, and R&B infused instrumentation sets their sound apart from the rest of the burgeoning D.C. scene. Formed by theater alumns, Natalie Ingalls (lead vocals), Colter Adams (keys, guitar, production), and Daisy Forbes (bass, drums), the band just released its first critically hailed EP, Cloud Noise. Students get a 50% discount using the code STUDENT.

Saturday July 31, at 7:30 pm, No Part of Nothin' play bluegrass and classic country songs featuring tight harmonies, great stories, original songwriting, and virtuoso lead work by some of the region's best bluegrass pickers. This band is everywhere, from festival stage to local clubs and restaurants, plus airplay on Bluegrass Country Radio, The Bluegrass Jamboree, and WAMU's Open Mic Program, and perform regularly in the D.C. Metropolitan area. They were also recently named as a Wammie (Washington Area Music Award) 2021 finalist for best bluegrass band, and were also nominated as finalists in 2020. In addition to leading the band, Michelle hosts a nightly radio show on Bluegrass Country radio, which can be heard 24/7 on HD radio at 88.5FM Channel 2 in the Washington area, streaming worldwide at BluegrassCountry.org

Other performers on the schedule include: Katy Benko (8/6), RAYMI (8/7), Nora Palka and Nathan Ellman-Bell (8/13), Dave Chappell and Steve Abshire (8/14), Erin Granfield (8/20), Wes Diener (8/27), and Veronneau (8/28).

For Tickets and further details about the Summer Cabarets and Concerts Series go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.