Congressional Chorus Announces Relaunch of its American Youth Chorus

The Congressional Chorus has announced the relaunch of its American Youth Chorus (AYC) alongside the appointment of Artistic Director Jonathon Hampton.

Established in 2008, AYC is part of the multigenerational Congressional Chorus organization and extends its mission to inspire people to embrace a shared humanity through choral music. Membership is currently offered to children in fourth to eighth grade and provides students with a fun, educational, performance-driven experience centered around varied, United States music of all genres, from soul to classical. AYC is accepting students through October. Weekly rehearsals are Wednesdays, 4-5:45pm at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop in Washington, DC. Tuition scholarships are available. Learn more and sign up for a visit and simple voice assessment at congressionalchorus.org/ayc.

Jonathon Hampton is a unique and versatile choral conductor who brings nearly 20 years experience to the organization, specializing in early classical music, spirituals, and contemporary, popular repertoire. He was recently Artistic Director of the adult Renaissance ensemble Tactus SF and Associate Director of San Francisco Youth Chorus, both in California. He has launched programs at Washington International School, Grace Church in Newark, East Bay Center for the Performing Arts, SFEMS Music Discovery Workshop and Youth Collegium, King Elementary and Caliber Beta Academy in California, and two ensembles in connection with his alma mater Cornell University.

As a professional vocalist, Hampton sings alto, tenor, and baritone. He performs contemporary, popular music with guitar and piano, including his own songs. He's heard on seventeen commercial recordings, including his solo album, Negro Spirituals: Songs of Trial & Triumph. He often performs with the choirs of Washington National Cathedral, Washington Master Chorale, Cathedral Choral Society, and American Bach Soloists, among many others.

"My choristers are going to have a ton of fun, and these singers are going to become exceptional artists, leaders, and scholars of music!" said Hampton. "The leadership of Congressional Chorus has been wonderful to work with, and I'm grateful for their trust in me to bring our shared vision to young artists in the DMV."

The Congressional Chorus has also expanded its staff with the appointment of Rachel Ackerman Bowe as Artistic Administrator. Bowe is a soprano and music educator with over 15 years of experience in private and classroom teaching. Based in Alexandria, VA, she teaches private voice and piano lessons, both at home and online, and early childhood music group classes in person.

You can learn more about the Congressional Chorus 2022-2023 season at congressionalchorus.org.