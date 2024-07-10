Compass Rose Theater Announces LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS And More for 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Compass Rose Theater, Annapolis' longest-running professional theater and nonprofit theater education organization, proudly announces its highly anticipated 2024-25 season. This dynamic lineup features a selection of award-winning comedies, dramas, and a beloved musical with a "bite." The upcoming season includes "Intimate Apparel," "Same Time, Next Year," "Proof," and "Little Shop of Horrors." Season subscriptions are available until September 13, 2024.

"We are thrilled to present a season filled with exceptional, award-winning productions," said Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater. "Our intimate setting in historic Maryland Hall provides a unique, transformative theater experience that deeply connects with our audience. We can't wait to showcase the incredible talent this season."

Compass Rose Theater 2024-25 Season

"Intimate Apparel" by Lynn Nottage

September 13 - October 6, 2024

Opening the season is this Steinberg New Play and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award winner. Set in 1905 New York, the play follows African-American seamstress Esther as she navigates a world marked by stark social divides and a dynamic influx of immigrants. Amidst a long-distance romance, Esther's story explores themes of independence, connection, and the impacts of racism and classism.

"Same Time, Next Year" by Bernard Slade

October 18 - November 17, 2024

Next, enjoy one of the century's most beloved romantic comedies, which earned a Tony Award for lead actress Ellen Burstyn. This hilarious and touching play follows Doris and George, who meet for an annual rendezvous despite being married to others. Their affair unfolds over twenty-five years, reflecting changing manners and morals.

"Proof" by David Auburn

January 17 - February 2, 2025

The New Year brings this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama. Having cared for her brilliant but unstable father, Catherine must navigate her emotions, an estranged sister, and the attentions of her father's former student, Hal. The play delves into themes of genius, madness, and the legacies we inherit.

"Little Shop of Horrors" by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

February 28 - March 30, 2025

Rounding out the season is this charmingly tongue-in-cheek musical comedy. Follow Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral shop assistant who discovers a strange plant named "Audrey II." Little does he know, this plant has a soulful R&B voice and a thirst for humans. This New York Drama Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award winner is a delightful blend of humor and science fiction.

Season Subscription Benefits

Compass Rose Theater offers a four-show season subscription, with benefits including ticket discounts and free exchanges. New this season, subscribers can enjoy "Saved Seats - First Row and Riser," one free friend ticket on opening night, and concession coupons. Subscription prices are $126 for students, $162 for seniors and veterans, and $198 for adults. Subscriptions are available until September 13, 2024.

To order season membership and tickets:

Online: www.compassrosetheater.org or InstaSeats

Call: 410-980-6662

Mail: P.O. Box 4152, Annapolis, MD 21403

About Compass Rose Theater

Compass Rose Theater is an award-winning professional theater company and educational nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing the soul and cultivating the spirit through the arts. In addition to top-quality performances, we offer theater classes and summer camps. Join our theater family by purchasing a membership, donating, becoming a volunteer, or hosting out-of-state artists.

