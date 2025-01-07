Cast Set for Tony-Nominated Comedy HAND TO GOD at Keegan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Keegan Theatre has revealed the cast and team of the acclaimed dark comedy, HAND TO GOD by Robert Askins. An Obie Award winner and Tony nominee for Best Play, HAND TO GOD now plays in a new production at Washington DC’s Keegan Theatre, playing February 1-March 2, 2025.

"HAND TO GOD is a wickedly funny, shockingly raw, and delightfully naughty ride,” explains production Director Josh Sticklin. “Direct, sexy, and violent – very much NOT for the meek – it’s a theatrical adrenaline rush that moves to beat Hell. It's about embracing the messy, chaotic truths of being human, and our incredible cast and Production Team are bringing it to life with raring talent and passion. Prepare to laugh, gasp, and question everything you thought you knew about faith, fear, and puppets."

About the play: After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and — most especially — his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking personality all its own. HAND TO GOD is an irreverent comedy that explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

The cast of HAND TO GOD includes Drew Sharpe (Jason/Tyrone), Shadia Hafiz (Margery), Dominique Gray (Pastor Greg), Jordan Brown (Timmy), and Chelsea Majors (Jessica/Jolene), with understudies Ben Ribler (Jason/Tyrone), Amber Gibson (Margery & Jessica/Jolene), and Charles Guidroz (Pastor Greg & Timmy).

In addition to Director Josh Sticklin, the Production Team includes Luke Hartwood (Puppet Designer/Coach & Properties Designer), Sierra Young (Fight & Intimacy Director), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer), Sage Green (Lighting Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Logan Benson (Costume Designer), Zach Campion (Dialect Coach), Camila Padilla (Stage Manager), and Gabrielle Busch (Production Manager).

HAND TO GOD runs February 1-March 2, 2025 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm, and select Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:00 pm.

Special events scheduled throughout the run include:

Sunday, February 9: Matinee Child Care is available onsite, provided by Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA Teaching Artists. (Limited capacity, advance registration required.)

Sunday, February 9: “Meet the Artists” Talkback immediately following the matinee performance. Free and open to all patrons!

Friday, February 14: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary drink coupon.

Sunday, February 23: Puppetry Workshop with HAND TO GOD puppet designer Luke Hartwood and DC area artist Matthew Pauli! Learn about the art of puppet making and participate in hands-on exercises in this free post-show event.

