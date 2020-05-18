Camp Arena Stage Goes Virtual

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will move its popular multi-arts day camp to an online format. Virtual Camp Arena Stage will provide young people ages 8 - 15 with the opportunity to explore, discover and create art while building long-lasting meaningful relationships. This online format allows campers in the Washington metropolitan DC area and around the country to participate in this engaging summer experience. Virtual camps are half days - morning or afternoon - and run Monday through Friday for two weeks. Camp dates are June 22 - July 3, July 6 - 17 and July 20 - 31. Registration is open and campers can attend more than one camp.

"Art connects people even when they cannot be in the same physical space," says Co-Camp Director Anita Maynard-Losh. "We look forward to experiencing exciting art and community in a new way this summer.

Maynard-Losh and her co-camp director, Rebecca Campana, helped to found Camp Arena Stage 16 years ago and are re-imagining camp for this time.

"We have been able to assemble a dream team of instructors to help young people make tremendous art and memories this summer," Campana says. "For example, campers can take musical theater from Maria Rizzo, who won a Helen Hayes Award for her performance in Arena Stage's Anything Goes. We also have teaching artists who have relocated to New York and California who are able to teach for us again in this format."

In Virtual Camp Arena Stage, campers choose their own schedules from a selection of classes including acting for the camera, hip-hop and contemporary dance, songwriter's studio, virtual rock band, musical theater, podcasting, fashion design, sculpture and more. Classes are taught by talented professional artists with experience and training in online instruction.

Campers will also be able to share their art in a supportive and enthusiastic environment during a daily camp-wide performance. To learn more about Virtual Camp Arena Stage and to register, please visit arenastage.org/virtualcamp.

Virtual Camp Arena Stage Summer 2020 Dates

Camp Arena Stage features half-day camps - morning or afternoon - that run Monday through Friday for two weeks. Camps are via Zoom.

Morning Camp: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon Camp: 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

June 22 - July 3

July 6 - July 17

July 20 - July 31

Registration for Virtual Camp Arena Stage 2020 is now open. Register here: arenastage.org/virtualcamp.

