BWW Video: Episode Five of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound

The fifth installment of Round House Theatre's Original Webseries Homebound is now live, with new episodes premiering every Monday through June 29. The 10-episode series is written by a different local playwright each week, and features 9 DC-area actors who would have performed on the Round House stage this spring.

Click below to watch Episode Five entitled Double Entendre featuring Yao Dogbe and Round House Theatre Resident Artist Craig Wallace.


