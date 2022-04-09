BWW Review: Synetic Theater's SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS a Raucous Hilarious Showcase

If there were any doubt in your mind that theatre is back, as thrilling and death-defying as ever, make your plans now to see Synetic Theatre's take on the old Italian classic "Servant of Two Masters." Fasten your seat belts, you'll be on a roller-coaster of virtuosity, wordless and breathless, for a solid hour and a half.

Vato Tsikurishvili, truly the heir to his parents' legacy at Synetic, has adapted and directed a frenetically-paced, hilarious, spontaneous evening about true love, cross-dressing, mixed signals, impossibly flexible pizza dough-oh, and a little lie or two.

Based (mostly) on Carlo Goldoni's original play, and a loving tribute to the Italian improv-comedy genre of Commedia dell' Arte, the action is set in Venice-which is noted visually by scenic designer Phil Charlwood's 'Venetian style' arched entryways. Sleeping under one of which, we first discover the tramp Truffaldino ('Little Fraudster'). It is, to my knowledge, about the only time you're likely to see Tsikurishvili sitting, or in any way at rest; the man leaps and races around the stage like a demon, and a brilliantly funny one at that.

As the play opens, Truffaldino witnesses a Keystone Cops-style chase scene featuring a guy in a yellow skirt-Florindo-and an impossibly moustachio'ed person-whose identity as Beatrice will eventually be revealed. Tsikurishvili & Co. provide you with a "flashback" explaining where that Florindo's skirt came from, and why Beatrice has been reduced to sporting facial hair no man in his right mind would be caught dead with. Nutsa Tediashvili's Beatrice and Jacob Thompson's Florindo are memorable, and just touching enough to give you that much-needed break from the belly laughs.

Truffaldino, as the play's title suggests, soon finds himself employed as the servant of these very two-and much of the chaos and humor comes from watching Tsikurishvili, with his infinitely elastic facial expressions, as he tries to navigate between two masters and usually gets his signals crossed.

Helping him in and out of trouble is the hotel serving girl, Smeraldina ('Little Gem'), played here to perfection by Maryam Najafzada-who is also this production's choreographer, and a worthy peer of founding choreographer Irina Tsikurishvili. Onstage, Najafzada's facial expressions and perfect comic timing, especially when paired with Tsikurishvili's awkward charm every time he's with her, are alone worth the price of admission.

Aleksandr Shiriaev's costumes are deceptive in their simplicity-with the possible exception of Philip Fletcher's outfit as Pantalone ('Mr. Trousers'). Fletcher's turn here is as flashy as the colors and patches on his costume are loud and boisterous, a bit 60's and a bit Mad Hatter. Brian Allard's lighting designs are always spot-on, and he as usual makes excellent use of the entire space, with its potential for chiaroscuro. And Konstantine Lortkipanidze's music draws from a repertoire that is focused on comedy, with a distinct echo of silent film.

Tsikurishvili's style as a director will be familiar to Synetic regulars, so for those of you who haven't yet sampled this company's brilliance, consider that he gives Najafzada an opportunity to choreograph the cast in a number of really nicely-executed moves that appear to have been lifted straight out of the Winter Olympics-with couples gliding, seemingly effortlessly, across the stage without the benefit of ice, which is no mean feat.

A note for newcomers: because Synetic's performances are almost completely wordless, it pays to review the plot summary of "Servant of Two Masters" before you come to the theatre. Do it beforehand, because the Synopsis in your program won't quite match up with the action. Synetic's specialty is storytelling through movement, which means that the sequencing of moves and the usage of props may change in rehearsal, in service of the overall story line. There have been a few changes in the scenario since the Synopsis went to press, which is very much in the spirit of both Synetic's house style, and - more importantly - the improvisatory style of Commedia dell' Arte they celebrate here.

There really is no excuse not to see "Servant of Two Masters," especially since there is a COVID protocol at Synetic-see below. Your visit to one of the Washington area's most brilliant performing arts troupe is not only long overdue, it will be one of your safest indoor bets this Spring.

Production Photo: Vato Tsikurishvili as Truffaldino and Maryam Najafzada as Smeraldina. Photo by Johnny Shryock Photography.

COVID 19 PROTOCOL: Synetic Theater requires proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for entry to the theater.

Running Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes, with no intermission.

Servant of Two Masters plays through April 24 at the Synetic Theater, 1800 S. Bell Street, Arlington Virginia.

For tickets and for more information, visit:

https://synetictheater.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S5Y00000byZhPUAU