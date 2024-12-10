Ari'el Stachel's OUT OF CHARACTER to be Presented at Theater J

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning on January 8 and running through January 26, 2025 at the Goldman Theater at the Edlavitch DCJCC, Theater J and Mosaic Theater Company of DC have teamed up to bring the timely, humorous, and important Out of Character to the stage. Written and performed by Tony Award-winning actor Ari'el Stachel and directed by Tony Taccone, Out of Character will make its East Coast debut after first appearing onstage at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2023. Press Night will take place at Theater J on Monday, January 13 at 7:30pm.

Out of Character is a one-man show that tells the story of Ari'el Stachel's life as an Arab Jew seeking to find both identity and stable mental health. From his teen years of trying out different wardrobes and musical tastes to mixed results, to his adult battles with chronic anxiety and panic attacks, to achieving his dreams as an actor, Out of Character details the pain and confusion of belonging to many ethnic groups at once, with relentless humor along the way. In a world that defines who we are as boxes to check for ‘Middle Eastern,' ‘White,' ‘Jewish,' and ‘Other,' Stachel pursues a life where all his identities can breathe as one.

“Out of Character is about the ways in which I have lived a fractured life,” says Stachel. “I've latched on to all of these different identities in an effort to try and somehow feel American. But what I've learned is that the idea of having a fractured identity is actually the very thing that is most American of all.”

Since first premiering Out of Character, Stachel has worked to further develop the script of the play. The East Coast premiere will be significantly updated from the version that first appeared onstage in Berkeley.

Stachel won the Tony Award in 2018 for his role in the musical The Band's Visit. He has appeared in several TV shows including Billionsand Jessica Jones and has a recurring role on Law & Order: SVU. He has also appeared in movies such as Zola and Don't Worry Darling.

Director Tony Taccone is the former artistic director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre and has been called “The most prominent artistic director in America” by Playbill. He is a long-time collaborator with Tony Kushner and responsible for commissioning Kushner's Angels in America. Taccone made his debut as a Broadway director with Sarah Jones's Bridge & Tunnel and his tenure at Berkeley Rep saw the development of such shows as the Green Day hit musical American Idiot, and others including In the Next Room, Wishful Drinking, Passing Strange, and many more.

To purchase tickets for Out of Character, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $69. Discount tickets are available for groups of 8+, EDCJCC members, preview performances, students, educators, military personnel and U.S. Veterans. $5 Community Access Tickets are available to individuals who receive government assistance through state-issued EBT cards (EBT is not accepted as a form of payment, only as proof of status).

