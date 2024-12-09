Arena Stage To Host Free 'Photos With Santa' Event At Mead Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get into the holiday spirit with free photos with Santa in the Lower Lobby of Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater on Decemver 15.

Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled afternoon of holiday cheer. Don't forget to dress in your festive best for the perfect holiday photo! Spread the joy and make memories that will last a lifetime. Then, enjoy the 6 p.m. performance of Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show.

The photo opportunity is free, but reservations are required and space is limited—so be sure to secure your spot!

LINK TO RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/photos-with-santa-at-arena-stage-tickets-1106701406699

