Anthony Kearns to Headline Celebration of Songwriter Brendan Graham at The National Concert Hall in Dublin

Concerts will take place on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, 2024.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

Anthony Kearns to Headline Celebration of Songwriter Brendan Graham at The National Concert Hall in Dublin

Joined by the National Symphony Orchestra, world-renowned tenor Anthony Kearns will sing the tenor role in "You Raise Me Up - The Songs and Stories of Brendan Graham" at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

Presented by the National Concert Hall, "You Raise Me Up" is a Gala Celebratory evening named after the legendary Irish songwriter's best-known work which was translated into over 60 languages. The concert takes place on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, 2024, and will feature an impressive all-star cast of artists, with a special feature of Graham's Eurovision-winning songs "Rock 'n' Roll Kids" and "The Voice."

Mr. Kearns, an internationally acclaimed solo artist, and member of The Irish Tenors will share the concert platform with Cathy Jordan, Camille O'Sullivan, Seán Keane, Róisín O'Reilly, Feargal Murray, member of Dublin Gospel Choir, Neil Martin, Denis Carey, and more.

Mr. Graham commented on the concerts, stating: "You write your songs in silence and solitude...and in hope that somehow, they might travel out from behind the half-door, where they are written. That they would travel to the stage of the National Concert Hall and be given flight by the National Symphony Orchestra and such a wonderfully diverse array of artistes...is almost beyond a hoped-for thing. I am most grateful.'

Kearns, who frequently performs songs written by Mr. Graham on the international stage, said he was delighted to participate in this enchanting concert celebration with other outstanding artists.

"Brendan Graham has a magical touch with words and music. It's been a privilege to perform his music for audiences all over the world, and I know that my colleagues-The Irish Tenors-share the sentiment," said Kearns.

Kearns' publicist, Kirsten Fedewa, said Mr. Kearns performed the evening's signature song, "You Raise Me Up," during the pre-Mass celebration for Pope Francis during his inaugural visit to America in 2015.

Mr. Kearns performed another powerful song written by Brendan Graham called "O' America" for two American Presidents on different occasions, and on several national television shows. He has recorded other songs by Brendan Graham as part of his solo career.

He and his tenor colleagues, The Irish Tenors, made their American television debut on PBS with another song penned by Graham - "Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears" - which became a blockbuster hit. Kearns later performed "Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears" at the pre-Inaugural Brunch hosted by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Martin Dempsey, for Medal of Honor recipients.

Mr. Kearns frequently performs at Dublin's National Concert Hall. Notable appearances include performing at the Silver Jubilee in 2006 and as the lead tenor role in The Irish Ring Trilogy in 2015, as well as a tribute to the late Frank Patterson at Ireland's National Concert Hall in Dublin in 2019. He and The Irish Tenors sold out three nights at the iconic venue as part of their 20th anniversary tour in January 2019.

Kearns, recognized as "Ireland's Finest Tenor," is both an original member of the PBS-super-group, the Irish Tenors, and a successful international solo artist performing at high-profile concerts, celebrity engagements, operas, and major television events.

This past October, Mr. Kearns headlined a bipartisan tribute to America's military veterans at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington D.C., performing "Bring Him Home" from the musical, LES MISERABLES. The high-profile event was narrated by CBS' Nikole Killion and included members of Congress, administration officials, military officials, and others. To date, Kearns has performed for four U.S. Presidents, Pope Francis, in several major television specials in a solo capacity, and for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (America's top-ranked military officer).

Photo: General Martin Dempsey, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with Anthony Kearns at the 2013 Pre-Inaugural Brunch for Medal of Honor Recipients. (Photo courtesy: Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, L.L.C.)



