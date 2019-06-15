Anthony Kearns Will Headline Tribute To Tenor Frank Patterson At The National Concert Hall

Internationally-acclaimed tenor Anthony Kearns will honor the legacy of "Ireland's Golden Tenor" as he stars in the one-night-only musical tribute to the late Frank Patterson at Ireland's National Concert Hall in Dublin on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Mr. Kearns, best known for his role in the world-famous trio, "The Irish Tenors," will sing a set-list of Patterson's most beloved songs.

Kearns will share the concert platform with the Irish traditional group, Na Casaidigh, the 30-piece Orchestra of Ireland, led by Oonagh Keogh, and Patterson's broter-in-law, Des Keogh, who will be narrating the event. Producing the event is cellist Gerald Peregrine, the nephew of Frank Patterson.

Kearns performs frequently at Dublin's National Concert Hall. Notable appearances include performing at the Silver Jubilee in 2006 and as the lead tenor role in The Irish Ring Trilogy in 2015 -- as well as in a recent concert based on the work of famed Irish songwriter Brendan Graham. Kearns and The Irish Tenors sold out three nights at the iconic venue as part of their 20th anniversary tour in January 2019.

Almost 20 years after Patterson's death, the tribute will celebrate his highly-decorated career that spanned four decades after he rose to fame in 1964. Patterson recorded over 30 albums during his career and starred in countless prestigious events around the world. He performed right up until his death in 2000 from a brain tumor.

Kearns, acknowledged as "Ireland's Finest Tenor," is a respected ambassador of Ireland to the world. Besides his role as an original member of the PBS-super-group, The Irish Tenors, Kearns has led a widely successful international solo career including high-profile concerts, celebrity engagements, major television appearances, operas, and collaborations with some of the world's most renowned orchestras. Following Patterson's death in 2000, his wife, Eily, gifted Kearns with all of Patterson's orchestral music. This has allowed Kearns to fully honor the legacy of Frank Patterson's highly decorated career almost 20 years after his death.

When asked about the impact of Patterson's career on his own, Kearns responded, "I was fortunate that I landed on the crest of a wave. Frank paved the way. He kept the whole thing going single handed and he did it the hard way." Kearns said he is honored to carry on this legacy.

Mr. Kearns will return to the United States following the concert to headline a bipartisan tribute to America's military veterans, including several who served in "Operation Overlord" on D-Day in Normandy, on June 6, 1944. The high-profile event will be narrated by CBS Senior White House Correspondent Major Garrett and include members of Congress, Senators, administration officials, and military officials, and others. This will be his eighth appearance at the annual event. To date, Kearns has performed for four U.S. Presidents, Pope Francis, in several major television specials in a solo capacity, and for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (America's top-ranked military officer).





