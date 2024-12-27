ART Comes to Dark Horse Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art by Yasmina Reza will make its debut on stage at Dark Horse Theatre Company. Directed by Natasha Parnian, this production brings humor, intellectual depth, and exploration of friendship, art, and the meaning of value in modern society.

Art, originally written in French and now celebrated worldwide, explores the complexities of human relationships through the lens of art. It won several awards, including the Tony Award for best play. The story follows three friends-Serge, Marc, and Yvan-whose bond is tested when Serge purchases a contemporary painting for an exorbitant price. As the trio debates the worth and meaning of the artwork, tensions rise, revealing underlying insecurities, egos, and the fragile nature of their friendship.

In Reza's trademark style, Art blends humor with philosophical inquiry, challenging its characters and audiences alike to question what is truly valuable in life. The play's central theme, the meaning of art, is presented in a way that resonates with both art lovers and casual theatergoers. Art raises important questions: What gives something its worth? Is it the price tag, the emotional connection, or the story behind it? And perhaps most importantly-how far are we willing to go to defend our beliefs, even at the cost of our relationships? "The show is art and people need art.", says actor Jack Reda.

The cast of Art features a trio of local actors. Tice Rust stars as Serge, the passionate and somewhat lost art collector, while Jack Reda plays Marc, the skeptical and highly concerned friend who challenges Serge's purchase and who Serge is becoming. Scott D. Pafumi portrays Yvan, the funnyman/punching bag caught in the middle of the escalating conflict. Rust and Pafumi are longtime teachers for Fairfax County Public Schools. Reda is a well-known improviser and comedy guru. "I have been preparing to play Yvan the Joker all my life.", says Pafumi. Under the direction of Natasha Parnian, these performers deliver a poignant and engaging portrayal of the play's intricate dynamics. "I love the dialogue. It's tight and comedic but subtle and isn't about setups and punchlines.", says Rust. Katelyn Burton shines as a first-time stage manager, keeping backstage running smoothly. "This is my first time stage managing, so I've been relying on my experience as a lighting designer to adapt and learn quickly.", says Burton.

This new production of Art is not just a performance; it is an opportunity for audiences to engage with one of the most important contemporary plays of our time. With sharp dialogue, clever humor, and a thought-provoking storyline, Art offers a unique chance to explore the value of art, friendship, and personal identity through the eyes of ordinary people who find themselves caught in extraordinary circumstances. "You can travel as far into the themes of the play as you want. We see overt themes like Man vs. Man, Man vs. Art. But there are several layers of depth that Reza has out into this piece. We've layed the groundwork for audiences to connect with us as we explore very human themes that touch all of our lives: Me vs. Myself, Virtue vs. Authenticity, Stoicism vs. Existentialism, and Companionship vs. Solitude.", says director Parnian.

About Yasmina Reza

Yasmina Reza is an internationally renowned playwright, novelist, and artist, best known for her plays Art, God of Carnage, and The Unexpected Man. Her work has been translated into over 30 languages, and Art continues to be one of the most performed plays globally. With its witty dialogue and profound emotional depth, Reza's work strikes a balance between humor and human vulnerability, making her one of the most significant contemporary voices in theater.

The local production of Art will be running from January 4, 2025 to February 1, 2025 at Dark Horse Theatre Company venues Arts Herndon in Herndon, VA and St. Francis Episcopal in Great Falls, VA. Performances are scheduled for Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 6:00pm, with additional 2:00 Sunday matinee performances on January 12 and January 26 , with tickets available for purchase online or at the theatre box office before the performance for full price.

Comments