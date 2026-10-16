ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? to Offer College Night at Arena Stage
Students can attend a performance at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater with a college ID and promo code for discounted tickets.
Students can score $35 tickets with promo code COLLEGE and experience Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been? at Arena Stage for the Saturday, October 17, 2026 8pm performance. College ID required for ticket pick-up.
About Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been?
Straight from Off-Broadway comes Eric Bentley's timely American docudrama, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro. This electrifying story drops you into the tense world of the 1940s House Un-American Activities Committee hearings, where fame offered no protection and political pressure could end a career.
Using the original transcripts, the play features the words of artists like Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, Abe Burrows, and Lionel Stander as they faced impossible choices: defend their integrity, protect their careers, or betray their peers. And yet the probing, chilling questions posed by the committee are as powerful as the testimonies themselves, revealing a climate of intimidation and moral conflict that resonates far beyond its time.
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Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?
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