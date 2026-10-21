ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN to Host Young Professionals Night
The event pairs a 6:30PM networking happy hour with an 8PM performance at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater in Washington, D.C.
Arena Stage's Young Patrons Board will present Young Professionals Night on Saturday, October 24, 2026, in conjunction with the theater's production of Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?, running through December 6 in the Kreeger Theater.
The evening will begin with a networking happy hour at 6:30 p.m., offering young professionals an opportunity to connect with peers and colleagues before attending the 8 p.m. performance. Tickets are available for $35 with promo code YOUNGPRO.
Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, Eric Bentley's Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? arrives at Arena Stage following an Off-Broadway run. The docudrama examines the House Un-American Activities Committee hearings of the 1940s, exploring the political pressures and career-threatening decisions faced by prominent American artists.
Drawing from original hearing transcripts, the play features the words of Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, Abe Burrows, and Lionel Stander as they confront questions of personal integrity, professional survival, and loyalty to their peers.
Through these historical testimonies, the production explores the climate of intimidation and moral conflict surrounding the hearings and their continuing relevance.
Young Professionals Night will take place at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, located at 1101 6th Street SW in Washington, D.C.
For tickets and additional information, visit Arena Stage.
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