KIDCHELLA Halloween Dance Bash to Launch at Arena Stage

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Get ready for a spooktacular edition of Kidchella, the ultimate 2-hour dance bash for babies, toddlers, and little monsters up to 6 years old (and their grown-up ghouls, of course!) at Arena Stage.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 10AM – 12PM. The event is for 6 & Under. It's a high-energy mix of silly monster beats, bubble-filled magic, and non-stop, giggly fun for the whole family. We want to see your most creative, cute, or wacky Halloween costumes!

Feel free to bring anything that helps you groove—whether it's a favorite pumpkin plushie or your best monster-mash dancing shoes. Admission is free for babies under 1, $5 for children ages 1–6, and $10 for adults.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 12 Hrs 42 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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