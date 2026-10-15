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KIDCHELLA Halloween Dance Bash to Launch at Arena Stage

The event will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

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KIDCHELLA Halloween Dance Bash to Launch at Arena Stage

Get ready for a spooktacular edition of Kidchella, the ultimate 2-hour dance bash for babies, toddlers, and little monsters up to 6 years old (and their grown-up ghouls, of course!) at Arena Stage

The event will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 10AM – 12PM. The event is for 6 & Under. It's a high-energy mix of silly monster beats, bubble-filled magic, and non-stop, giggly fun for the whole family. We want to see your most creative, cute, or wacky Halloween costumes!

Feel free to bring anything that helps you groove—whether it's a favorite pumpkin plushie or your best monster-mash dancing shoes. Admission is free for babies under 1, $5 for children ages 1–6, and $10 for adults.

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