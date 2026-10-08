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UNEXPECTEDLY FUNNY: IMPROV THEATER Class to Launch at Arena Stage

The class runs on select Saturdays at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C.

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UNEXPECTEDLY FUNNY: IMPROV THEATER Class to Launch at Arena Stage

Unexpectedly Funny: Improv Theater will come to Arena Stage, on select Saturdays, October 10 – December 5. Click here to register.

Participants will be introduced to the foundational principles and practices of improv, including active listening, ensemble building, accepting and advancing offers, and staying present in the moment. Each class is structured around a series of exercises and short-form scenes designed to build these skills progressively.

Students will learn how to support scene partners, make strong choices under pressure, and develop trust within a group. The work covered in this course lays out the groundwork for more advanced study in performance, devised theatre, and collaborative storytelling.

No prior performance experience is required!

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