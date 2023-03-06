Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANASTASIA to be Presented at QO Theatre This Month

Performances will run on March 24, 25, 31, and April 1.

Mar. 06, 2023  
ANASTASIA to be Presented at QO Theatre This Month

QO Theatre, Quince Orchard High School's award-winning theatrical program, will present its production of Anastasia, a musical that tells the story of a girl on a search for her true identity. This program is focused on student involvement and leadership throughout the cast, creative team, crew, and pit orchestra. With a lush score and brilliant dramatic moments, this production is a must-see.

Performances will run on March 24, 25, 31, and April 1. Friday performances will begin at 7 PM, and Saturday performances will begin at 2 PM and 7 PM each day. Tickets can be bought at the door with cash or check, and cost $12 for adults, $8 for QO students, and $10 for all others. All performances will take place in the Quince Orchard High School auditorium (15800 Quince Orchard Road, Gaithersburg, MD, 20878).

Set right at the onset of the Russian Revolution, Anastasia is the story of Anya, a young woman suffering from amnesia. All that she remembers is that someone is waiting for her in Paris. When she gets roped in with two con men who persuade her to pose as princess Anastasia Romanov, she finds herself on a search for much more than she set out to find. This stage adaptation is based on both the beloved 1997 Fox animated movie and the 1956 drama. Anastasia features a score by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and a book by Terrence McNally. It features classic songs from the animated movie, such as "Once Upon a December" and "Journey to the Past" along with several new, thrilling songs. Despite its historic setting, Anastasia's story and characters feel fresh and relatable to modern audiences. Audiences are sure to enjoy this interesting exploration of the classic princess fairytale story.

QO Theatre is the highly regarded theatrical arts program at Quince Orchard High School. Reviewers called their last musical, Newsies, "high-energy" and "better than front page news." Last year, the program won three Cappies Awards for Best Actor, Best Critic Team, and Rising Critic. They focus on encouraging our students to explore their interests. Whether that be performance arts, technical theatre, music, direction, choreography, or dramaturgy, all students are welcome to pursue their passion. They offer a fun yet professional environment and aim to prepare our students for their future, whether they go into theatrical arts or not. Past productions have included "The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens," "Newsies," "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," and "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood."

For more information, check out their Instagram (@qohstheatre), email them (qotheatreboard@gmail.com), or visit their website (QO Theatre Homepage)



Review: HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at 1st Stage Photo
Review: HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at 1st Stage
A humane, engaging look at how shared trauma can lead to meaningful connection. How often does a play draw you in before it even begins? The set for 1st Stage's production of E.M. Lewis' 'How the Light Gets In,' designed by Kathryn Kawecki, is one of the most creative and innovative I have ever seen at a regional theater. The black box is transformed into the Japanese garden that serves as the epicenter of the play's action, complete with a wooden bridge, realistic floral displays, and a pond. The set is well-complemented by Helen Garcia-Alton's lighting and sound designer Gordon Nimmo-Smith's ambient noise.
Review: THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON at Kennedy Center
What did our critic think of THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON at Kennedy Center? The Mortification of Fovea Munson is a fast-paced, TYA musical based on the novel of the same name, both penned by Mary Winn Heider. The story follows Fovea, a middle schooler who just wants to find her place in the world despite her parents' owning a cadaver lab. Suddenly, when Whitney, the cadaver lab's receptionist, runs off with her boyfriend to Florida, Fovea finds herself stuck working at the cadaver lab all summer. She finds it insufferable... until three disembodied heads need to ask her for a huge favor.
Review: LOVE LIKE TUESDAY at Faction of Fools Theatre Company Photo
Review: LOVE LIKE TUESDAY at Faction of Fools Theatre Company
I recommend going to see this show if you're in for a laugh and are wanting to experience a new kind of theatre.
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Synetic Theater Photo
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Synetic Theater
I recommend going to Synetic Theater's Beauty and the Beast as you may likely have not seen anything like it before.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at 1st StagePhotos: First Look at HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at 1st Stage
March 5, 2023

1st Stage has released production photos for How the Light Gets In, written by E.M. Lewis and directed by Alex Levy, running through March 19, 2023. Check out the photos here!
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Announces 35th Anniversary Celebration OUR SPACE, YOUR PLACEMaxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Announces 35th Anniversary Celebration OUR SPACE, YOUR PLACE
March 2, 2023

The Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, centrally located on the Melbourne Campus of Eastern Florida State College, is poised to celebrate its 35th year of operation on the Space Coast of Florida. With exciting shows and special events planned for this year, it promises to be one of the best yet and the King Center would like to invite you to “Our Space, Your Place!” 
Cast Announced for PUSH THE BUTTON World Premiere at The Keegan TheatreCast Announced for PUSH THE BUTTON World Premiere at The Keegan Theatre
March 2, 2023

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the upcoming hip-hop musical, PUSH THE BUTTON.
Peter Asher and Patti Boyd Headline 2023 Fest For Beatles FansPeter Asher and Patti Boyd Headline 2023 Fest For Beatles Fans
March 2, 2023

 For anyone who loves The Beatles, The Fest For Beatles Fans is the ultimate annual celebration of those four lads from Liverpool who took America by storm nearly 60 years ago. 
Folger Shakespeare Library Presents SEARCHING FOR SHAKESPEARE Celebration Throughout AprilFolger Shakespeare Library Presents SEARCHING FOR SHAKESPEARE Celebration Throughout April
March 1, 2023

The Folger Shakespeare Library is celebrating Shakespeare—and the 400th anniversary of the printing of the First Folio—the entire month of April 2023, with Searching for Shakespeare: Celebrating 400 Years of Shakespeare's First Folio in partnership with DC Public Library.
share