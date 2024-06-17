Evan Hoffmann Will Step Down as Producing Artistic Director of NextStop Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NextStop Theatre announced that Producing Artistic Director Evan Hoffmann will be stepping down after leading the professional company for twelve years. NextStop’s board will conduct a nationwide search to find the company’s next Producing Artistic Director to help build on the legacy left by Evan.

Hoffmann was first appointed in 2013 bringing a revolutionary vision to completely restructure the organization, which was, at the time, an all-volunteer community theater company operating under the name the Elden Street Players. Under his leadership, the organization was rebranded as NextStop Theatre and became the only professional theater dedicated to serving the Western Fairfax County and Loudoun County communities.

During Evan's tenure, NextStop produced nearly eighty full-scale productions, running the gamut from musicals to Shakespeare, children’s theater to world premiere dramas. In just over a decade, Evan employed over 1,000 artists, technicians, designers, directors, teaching artists, artisans, and arts administrators through NextStop projects and with their help reached nearly 100,000 patrons. The company has received 27 Helen Hayes nominations and has been the recipient of five awards. Evan oversaw the creation of the company’s education initiatives, which have served thousands of Fairfax and Loudoun County students through summer camps, workshops, touring productions, completely free by-kids-for-kids productions, and master classes. His artistic vision, unwavering dedication, and leadership have been instrumental in NextStop's growth and success.

“Having the chance to build and lead NextStop Theatre has been both my dream and one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Evan. “I grew up in Herndon and have been a part of this organization for more than thirty years. It is still almost incomprehensible to me to imagine not coming to the theater every day. But just as I was bolstered in the beginning of this journey by the knowledge that I stood on the shoulders of so many incredible artists that first created the Elden Street Players; I am inspired today by the knowledge that I leave the company in the capable hands of a board, colleagues, and artists who understand and share my belief that what we do is vital, is worth fighting for everyday, and is destined for even greater heights than I could have ever imagined.”

Board President, Melody Fetske, says that NextStop Theatre is immensely grateful for Evan's exceptional leadership and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors. We are especially thankful that he will continue in his role in a limited capacity for a period of time, ensuring a smooth transition. Evan will continue to contribute to NextStop Theatre as the Director of "The Shawshank Redemption" in November.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact info@nextstoptheatre.org.

NextStop Theatre Company is an award-winning professional black box theater moments away from Reston Town Center, Historic Downtown Herndon, Dulles Airport, and the Herndon Silver Line Metro Station. The company has established a strong regional reputation for producing critically acclaimed productions and educational programs, while showcasing a wide array of local talent and arts relevant to the community.



NextStop, a professional theater company, fosters connections in our local community through theater programs that inspire, educate, entertain, and create meaningful experiences. Along with our passion for theater, we value artistic excellence and quality that creates positive and immersive experiences for all participants. NextStop is committed to being an inclusive and accessible, anti-racist, multiculturally diverse organization. We value our community connections and look for collaborative opportunities with our educational and theater programs. We strive to operate with integrity and respect for all. www.nextstoptheatre.org

