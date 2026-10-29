Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing Returns to Vergennes Opera House

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Due to construction at the Vergennes Opera House during last year's show, the popular Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing, along with most of the performances in the theater's 2025-2026 season, took place off stage. This year, with the All Access Project completed, this annual favorite will take place back on the theater's stage on Sunday, November 22, at 3pm. This is the fourth annual community Thanksgiving celebration and admission is free with donations gratefully accepted to support the Vergennes Opera House.

'What a wonderful way to celebrate as a community at Thanksgiving time. We have so much to be thankful for! And gathering together in a community space like this to reflect on all of our blessings—that is what Thanksgiving is all about,' said Suzanne Rood, Vergennes Opera House Board Member, choir director, and event organizer. 'Choir members and instrumentalists from over a dozen area churches have been rehearsing together since September, and we are so excited to lead our audience in singing traditional favorite hymns and popular contemporary worship songs.'

The Champlain Brass Ensemble will start the event, leading the audience in four Thanksgiving hymns, followed by a trio performance: Julie Cousino, Ashley Loven, and Aarin Malzac. The 40-voice Addison County Gospel Choir will take the stage to present three stirring selections and then invite the audience to sing along on several beloved hymns and praise songs backed by the Worship Team of piano, guitars, bass, and drums. Song books will be provided at the door.

This event has been completely packed the past three years, so reservations are strongly encouraged to ensure you and your family have seats. Tickets are free but reservations are suggested by going online at this link: Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing

All tickets and information for the Vergennes Opera House-produced shows can be found on the organization's website at www.VergennesOperaHouse.org/events

Proceeds from all events go toward the continued operation and upkeep of the historic Vergennes Opera House, which is now accessible to everyone.

The entire season is made possible by the generosity of the following Season Sponsors: Mark & Julie Basol, Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Patricia Butler, Casella Waste Management, Mike & Maggie Catillaz, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Connie & Bill Houston, Jackman Fuels, Dyer & Bird Jones, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Liz Robbins and John Lent, Peter & Liz Markowski, Geoff & Susan Nelson, Otter Creek Awnings, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, The Schaefer Family, Vergennes Grand Senior Living, Vergennes Partnership, Realtor Sue Walsh at Berkshire Hathaway Vermont Realty Group, William Wooby, and in Memory of Garry Simpson.

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