Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Town Hall Theater Will Host PLUCKED Screening and Filmmaker Q&A
The film stars Catherine Curtin and J. Anthony Crane and will screen at the Anderson Studio in Middlebury, Vermont.
Town Hall Theater will present Plucked, an award-winning dark comedy set in Gilded Age New York, on Friday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the Anderson Studio. The bar will be open from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Writer-directors Usher Morgan and Katie Vincent are planning to attend for a conversation and audience Q&A following the screening.
Set in 1886, Plucked follows Katherine Greene, a woman determined to divorce her emotionally unstable husband. There's just one complication: he has arranged an important dinner party for that very evening. As secrets emerge and tempers flare, a carefully orchestrated gathering unravels into jealousy, revenge, and increasingly dangerous chaos.
Blending period splendor with farce and menace, Plucked explores marriage, power, and the social expectations that keep people trapped. Vincent stars as Katherine alongside Jared Canfield, Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black), J. Anthony Crane (Outer Banks), and Susan Gallagher (Cobra Kai).
Filmed at Woodbine Cottage, a historic 1873 mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, the independent production brings its Gilded Age setting to life through an atmospheric location and period costumes. The film was an opening-night selection at the Manhattan Film Festival and won Best Feature Film at the East Village New York Film Festival.
Audiences are invited to arrive early for a drink, settle into the intimate Anderson Studio, and stay afterward for a planned conversation with the filmmakers about bringing this darkly comic story to the screen. Plucked runs 110 minutes and is not yet rated; an R rating is expected.
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