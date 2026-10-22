Spotlight: Join us for Broadway in Brattleboro at New England Youth Theatre

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Broadway in Brattleboro returns for year two on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro, Vermont. Tickets start at just $35. Learn More and reserve your seats today.

New England Youth Theatre's annual benefit concert brings Broadway stars together with homegrown talent for a uniquely Vermont celebration. Hosted by NEYT alum Taylor Ford Patno and featuring Nick Bombicino as Music Director, this one-night-only event highlights the gift of youth arts education, the power of creativity, and endless possibilities for the future through stories and songs from Broadway performers and NEYT mentors.

This year's professional lineup includes dancer and choreographer Manwé Sauls-Addison (known for work with Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Saturday Night Live, and Lip Sync Battle), Christine Suddeth (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Guys and Dolls), Bryan Songy (A Christmas Carol, Clue, Young Frankenstein), and Gabriella Joy (The Color Purple), alongside returning stars Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde, FIVE, Dandelion), Alex Nicholson (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), Amanda Wilson Maloof (As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing, The Taming of the Shrew, 1776), and local favorite NEYT alumna Kristina Meima-Devendorf.

The event takes place at the Latchis Theatre, 50 Main Street, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301. Artist availability is subject to change.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 53 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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