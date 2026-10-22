Spotlight: Join us for Broadway in Brattleboro at New England Youth Theatre
Broadway in Brattleboro is Back!
Broadway in Brattleboro returns for year two on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro, Vermont. Tickets start at just $35. Learn More and reserve your seats today.
New England Youth Theatre's annual benefit concert brings Broadway stars together with homegrown talent for a uniquely Vermont celebration. Hosted by NEYT alum Taylor Ford Patno and featuring Nick Bombicino as Music Director, this one-night-only event highlights the gift of youth arts education, the power of creativity, and endless possibilities for the future through stories and songs from Broadway performers and NEYT mentors.
This year's professional lineup includes dancer and choreographer Manwé Sauls-Addison (known for work with Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Saturday Night Live, and Lip Sync Battle), Christine Suddeth (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Guys and Dolls), Bryan Songy (A Christmas Carol, Clue, Young Frankenstein), and Gabriella Joy (The Color Purple), alongside returning stars Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde, FIVE, Dandelion), Alex Nicholson (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), Amanda Wilson Maloof (As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing, The Taming of the Shrew, 1776), and local favorite NEYT alumna Kristina Meima-Devendorf.
The event takes place at the Latchis Theatre, 50 Main Street, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301. Artist availability is subject to change.
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Broadway in Brattleboro
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Little Shop of Horrors
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Describe the Night
Royall Tyler Theatre (11/11-11/15)
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Carole Vasta Folley's Control Top
Lost Nation Theater (10/22-10/23)
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The Diary of Anne Frank
Hyde Park Opera House (10/16-10/25)
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NEYT’s Junior Company Presents: The Phantom Tollbooth
New England Youth Theatre (10/23-10/25)
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VERSUS
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Follow The Yellow Brick Road
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Northanger Abbey
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The Williston One Acts 2026
Vermont Repertory Theatre (the Rep) (10/15-10/24)