Gene Palma Named Board Chair of Weston Theater Company
Palma, a community-focused leader, will guide the Vermont theater company's board.
Weston Theater Company has announced Gene Palma as Chair of its Board of Trustees and Executive Committee. A Weston resident and theatergoer for more than 30 years, Palma brings decades of leadership experience in higher education and a strong commitment to the local community to his new role.
'Gene is deeply invested in Weston and in the people and organizations that make this region thrive,' said Susanna Gellert, Executive Artistic Director. 'He understands how much this theater means to our community near and far and brings that sense of connection and responsibility to his leadership. I'm delighted to work with him as we build Weston Theater Company's future.'
Palma recently retired as Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Adelphi University following a decades-long career in higher education. A graduate of Iona College, he lived in New York City before moving to Weston full-time with his family in 2022. He currently works as a consultant in emergency and crisis management.
An active member of the Weston community, Palma serves on the boards of directors of the Wilder Memorial Library, Old Parish Community Church, and the Weston Democratic Town Committee. He has also owned a home in Ludlow, near Okemo, since 1994 and has attended Weston Theater Company productions for more than three decades.
Palma joins a board whose members include Chairs Emeritus Wayne Granquist and Michael Neff, whose ongoing service brings valuable experience and perspective to the company's leadership.
'At a time when so much of life happens through screens, Weston offers something essential: a place to gather, experience a story together, and see the world through someone else's eyes,' said Palma. 'As we look ahead, we will honor the theater's rich history while welcoming new voices, developing new work, and supporting the next generation of artists. I'm honored to help lead that work and invite everyone throughout our community to be part of its next chapter.'
For more information about Weston Theater Company's Board and mission, visit westontheater.org/our-people.
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