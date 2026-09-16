Lineup Set for For THE WILLISTON ONE ACTS '26 at Vermont Repertory Theatre
The festival doubles in size with works including The Way of All Fish, Mountain Language, and For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls.
Vermont Repertory Theatre has officially unveiled the lineup for its annual festival, The Williston One Acts '26, running from October 15 through October 24, 2026 at The Rep in Williston, Vermont. The two-week showcase brings together six directors, dozens of local actors, and six fantastic plays on a single stage.
The Power of the One-Act Form
The one-act play offers a concentrated burst of theatrical energy. Operating without breathing room for lengthy exposition, they demand immediate immersion, forcing playwrights and actors to hit the ground running with sharp characterizations, tight pacing, and immediate emotional stakes. For audiences, a festival of one-acts functions like a short-story anthology-offering an amazing diversity of genres, themes, and storytelling styles in a single evening.
Vermont Repertory Theatre started the Festival last year at it's home, The Rep, in the heart of Williston. Normally the rehearsal space of the company, it has been converted into a theatre, with raised stage, tiered seating for 70 people, and a full lighting rig. This year the size of the Festival has doubled to six plays and the company is already registering interest for next year.
THE 2026 FESTIVAL LINEUP
The Way of All Fish by Elaine May, directed by Bridget Edwards
Set in New York City in 1998, this dark comedy explores power dynamics and murder over an impromptu dinner between executive Ms. Asquith (Nica Allen) and her secretary, Ms. Riverton (Lila Stratton).
Mountain Language by Harold Pinter, directed by Rachel Solomon
Pinter's gripping blend of absurdism and realism exposes a fictional totalitarian regime where a minority population is forbidden from speaking their native tongue. Featuring Sorsha Anderson, Benjamin J. Fox, Kimberly Rockwood, Lee Chasen, Brian G. Hartz, Jesse Cooper, Clem Turmel, and Kevin O'Brien.
The Author's Voice by Richard Greenberg, directed by Connor Kendall
A sharp and witty satire on art, vanity, and literary fame, focusing on a handsome frontman, Todd (Jay Rivera III), his editor, Portia (Stefanie Seng), and the reclusive goblin who writes his words (Benjamin Villa).
Fin and Euba by Audrey Cefaly, directed by Lily Coleman
A beautiful and touching character-led Southern drama following two paper mill laborers (Linda Iannuzzi and Stacia Richard), wrestling with fear, ambition, and the terrifying prospect of change.
For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls by Christopher Durang, directed by Sean Moran
This chaotic, high-energy and intelligent parody is Durang at his finest, poking fun at Southern melodrama—especially Tennessee Williams! Starring Mary Scripps, George Sullivan, Ben Ash, Hayley Ryan, and Harrison Brown.
I, Chorus by Ian McWethy, directed by Jacob Zhao
A hilarious and hopeful story about a college dropout who finds her calling within an unemployed Greek Chorus that does everything in unison—including working at Walmart. Starring Georgia Lambrakis, Lauren Terry, Gryphon Rossi, Brandon Maheu, Alise Certa, Katie Owens, and Daniel Solomon.
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