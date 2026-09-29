Broadway in Brattleboro Returns for Second Year at Latchis Theatre

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Broadway is coming back to Brattleboro.

Following the success of its inaugural event, New England Youth Theatre (NEYT) will present the second annual Broadway in Brattleboro on Saturday, November 7 at 7:00 pm at the historic Latchis Theatre. This one-night-only fundraiser brings together professional Broadway talent and NEYT youth mentors for a celebration of musical theater and the life-changing power of youth arts education.

Hosted by NEYT alum Taylor Ford Patno (On the Horizon) with Nick Bombicino as Music Director, this year's growing lineup includes professional dancer and choreographer Manwé Sauls-Addison (Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Saturday Night Live, Lip Sync Battle), Christine Suddeth (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Guys and Dolls), Bryan Songy (A Christmas Carol, Camp Morning Wood). Returning stars feature Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde, FIVE, Dandelion), Alex Nicholson (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), Amanda Wilson Maloof (As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing, The Taming of the Shrew, 1776), Cassidy Stoner (Aladdin, Titanique, Little Shop of Horrors), and Kristina Meima-Devendorf (NEYT Alumni) with additional performers still to be announced.

Broadway in Brattleboro was created to bring the excitement and artistry of Broadway to southern Vermont while shining a spotlight on the role arts education can play in a young person's life. Through songs, stories, and performances created especially for the event, the evening connects accomplished professional artists with the community and the next generation of theater-makers.

All proceeds benefit New England Youth Theatre, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the growth of young people through the practice of theater arts in a welcoming, inclusive, youth-centered environment. Funds raised help NEYT provide productions, classes, mentorship, technical theater opportunities, and financial assistance to young people throughout the region.

NEYT believes that access to the arts should never depend on a family's ability to pay. Fundraisers like Broadway in Brattleboro help make that commitment possible, supporting scholarships and accessible programming while giving young artists a place to take creative risks, discover their capacities, and find community.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. With one performance only, audiences are encouraged to reserve seats early.

Event Details

Broadway in Brattleboro

Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 7:00 pm

Latchis Theatre | 50 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT

Tickets starting at $35

neyt.org/broadway-in-brattleboro

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

About New England Youth Theatre

New England Youth Theatre is a nonprofit theatre 'of, by, and for' young people, providing high-quality theater training, performance, technical theater, and mentorship opportunities in a welcoming, youth-centered community.

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