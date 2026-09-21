STORIES FROM THE HEART Storytelling Event Returning to Town Hall Theater
The fifth event from Palliative Support Services will explore loss, remembrance and healing on October 14.
Palliative Support Services at Porter Medical Center will present its fifth Stories from the Heart storytelling event on Wednesday, October 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. Doors open at 6 p.m.
This year's theme, 'Honoring the Spirits of Those Who Have Left This World,' will bring the community together through personal stories of loss, grief, remembrance, and healing—honoring those who remain deeply loved long after they are gone.
The evening will feature five local storytellers, whose names will be announced the week before the event. Each will share a true personal story without notes or prompts, speaking from the heart and in their own words.
Storytelling is among the oldest and most universal human traditions. By listening to one another's experiences, people can learn more about themselves, their neighbors, and their community. Sharing stories can deepen a sense of connection and belonging while expanding the capacity for empathy and compassion.
Immediately following the event, attendees are invited to walk a luminary-lit path from Town Hall Theater to the Henry Sheldon Museum. At the museum's Community Memory Altar, participants may light a candle in honor of a loved one. Harpist Matthew Von Behrens will provide music during the remembrance.
Palliative Support Services is part of the Palliative Care Department at Porter Medical Center. The program supports patients, families, friends, and caregivers during and after the dying process, weaving compassionate end-of-life care into the services it provides.
Program volunteers complement the clinical care provided by medical professionals by offering practical and emotional support to patients and their families. Services include companionship, vigil sitting, bedside singing by the Wellspring Singers, and grief support during and after the dying process.
Stories from the Heart: Honoring the Spirits of Those Who Have Left This World
- Wednesday, October 14, 2026
- Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Storytelling from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Town Hall Theater
- 72–76 Merchants Row, Middlebury, Vermont
- Tickets and additional event information are available through www.townhalltheater.org
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