1776 to Be Performed by Town Hall Theater Young Company in Middlebury

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Town Hall Theater will continue its tradition of presenting a major youth musical each summer with a production of 1776, the Tony Award-winning musical that chronicles the creation of the Declaration of Independence.

Directed by Doug Anderson, the production will be performed by a cast of local teenagers and is timed to coincide with celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of American independence.

“I love the chance I get every summer to work with teens,” Anderson said in a statement. “The energy and fun they bring to the stage is absolutely contagious.”

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1969, 1776 follows the debates and political maneuvering that led to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The musical features historical figures including Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and John Adams as delegates to the Continental Congress struggle to unite the colonies behind a declaration of freedom from British rule.

“The show is quite funny, and the music is really wonderful, but it's also a great history lesson,” Anderson said. “We forget that the 13 states weren't particularly fond of each other.”

The musical is known for its blend of historical drama, humor and music, while drawing heavily from documented historical events and correspondence between the nation's founders. Anderson noted that the show explores complex issues that confronted the colonies, including slavery, regional rivalries and debates over national unity.

The cast includes Iris Bassett, Jonathan Carpenter, Asa Davis, Piper Donlon, Flora Finch, Newt Finch, Caroline Gates, Mary Landwehr, Adelynn Leonard, Mia Miranda Ngaiza, Autumn Spritzer, Layla Swepston, Noa Tzuriel, Aurelia Urban, Sima Woll, Beowulf Yarbrough, Elke Yarbrough and Emrys Yarbrough.

Jen Allred serves as musical director and Mary Longey is the production stage manager.

About 1776

Featuring music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 won the Tony Award for Best Musical and remains one of Broadway's most celebrated historical musicals. The show dramatizes the debates, compromises and personal conflicts that led to the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Performance Information

1776

Town Hall Theater

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $10-$25.

For tickets and information, visit the Town Hall Theater website or call 802-382-9222.

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