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REGGAE NIGHT to Take the Stage at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury

The Vermont venue will present an evening of live reggae music in Middlebury's historic Merchant's Row.

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REGGAE NIGHT to Take the Stage at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury

Town Hall Theater and Flora Cannabis are teaming up to bring the island vibes to downtown Middlebury with Reggae Night, a free outdoor concert on Saturday, August 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Town Hall Theater's Maloney Plaza, located at 72 Merchants Row.

The evening will feature a collaborative live performance with Selecta D-Ro from Apple Balm Sound spinning a live DJ/dub set and singer/multi-instrumentalist NauNau Beloha performing a mix of originals and covers, filling the plaza with reggae rhythms for a laid-back summer night in the heart of town.

Food will be available for purchase from a Taste of Abyssinia, and a bar and lemonade stand will be on site for concertgoers of all ages.

Admission is free and open to the public, but donations to Town Hall Theater are appreciated. In the event of rain, the show will move indoors to the Anderson Studio at Town Hall Theater, 72 Merchants Row, Middlebury.

 

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