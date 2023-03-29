Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zee Zee Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Fully-Staged, Female-Led Comedy UNEXPECTING

A celebration of queer love, Unexpecting explores marriage, friendship, and modern motherhood.

Mar. 29, 2023  
Zee Zee Theatre presents the world premiere of the fully-staged, female-led comedy, Unexpecting from May 5-21, 2023 at 8pm (Wednesdays through Saturdays) and 2pm (Saturdays & Sundays, except May 6) at Studio 16 (1551 West 7th Avenue).

Written by emerging Vancouver playwright Bronwyn Carradine, and directed by Zee Zee Theatre's Artistic and Executive Director Cameron Mackenzie, the heartfelt work explores the challenges and triumphs of modern-day female relationships, as queer partners - with the support of a lifelong best friend - navigate careers, finances, and the desire to build a family with love, ambition, and compassion.

"While Unexpecting is a joyful and insightful celebration of queer love and the intricacies of relationships, this play is truly for anyone who has struggled with their decision to become parents," says Mackenzie, Unexpecting director and Zee Zee Theatre Artistic and Executive Director. "Written by one of Vancouver's most compelling new playwrights, and full of quick-witted humour and enormous heart, Unexpecting offers Vancouver audiences a fresh perspective on love, loss, commitment, and the unpredictable journey towards modern motherhood."

Initially developed as part of the Arts Club Theatre Company's "Listen to This Series," and first presented as an audio play in February 2021, Unexpecting was praised for its "humour, warmth, and fast-moving dialogue" (Stir Vancouver). Zee Zee Theatre's production of Unexpecting represents the first time this play will be performed in front of a live audience.

Set in East Vancouver, married couple Annie and Josephine have been trying to start a family for the past five years. Annie, a struggling writer with one, decade-old bestseller to her name, and Jo, a painter who longs for motherhood, start to second-guess themselves and their relationship as their patience and finances reach rock-bottom. Complicated by the presence of Annie's brash, lifelong best friend, Pam, the couple are tested when presented with the sudden opportunity to adopt a baby.

Inspired by Carradine's adolescent affection for romantic comedies, Unexpecting is a love letter to female relationships in our modern world, with relatable characters, a familiar setting, and an uplifting message about the courage and vulnerability it takes to hold on to your loved ones.

Unexpecting stars Elizabeth Barrett, Jessica Heafey, Melissa Oei and Rahat Saini.

Set design is by Lachlan Johnston, costume design by Carmen Alatorre, lighting design by Sophie Tang, sound design by Shawn Sorensen, and props design by Carol MacDonald.

In honour of its 15th anniversary season, Zee Zee Theatre is offering an accessible pricing option. Each performance of Unexpecting will have 15 Reduced Barrier Tickets available at $15 each (excluding the preview performance on May 5). Tickets and information at zeezeetheatre.ca.

Founded in 2008 by Cameron Mackenzie, for fifteen years, Zee Zee Theatre has shared individual stories that provoke and inspire us, and that foster common understanding and empathy across our diverse human experiences. Zee Zee Theatre is devoted to telling diverse stories and amplifying the voices of those on the margins with a focus on LGBTQ2SI+ communities. We explore intimate moments through which the infinite complexity of human character can be revealed.

From our first production, Whale Riding Weather, to this season's hits In My Day and My Little Tomato, Zee Zee continues to drive unique and provocative conversations with audiences on stages across Vancouver. We believe that theatre is for everyone, and that performance can encompass more than mainstream voices on large stages.




