WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE Sails Back To Presentation House Theatre This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Returning to Presentation House Theatre (PHT) after a previously sold-out run in February, the wild rumpus is back this November following a national tour! Where the Wild Things Are will be delighting the littlest theatregoers across Canada this fall, first at Manitoba Theatre for Young People (MTYP) in Winnipeg and then at Young People's Theatre (YPT) in Toronto before finally sailing home with Max to the North Shore.

A PHT fan-favourite, this highly interactive adaptation of Maurice Sendak's award-winning classic children's book has captivated sold-out audiences across Canada and the USA for years. Mischievous Max, sent to bed without his supper, embarks on imaginary travels to a land of wild creatures and extraordinary adventures. Young audiences are invited to jump right in and help transform Max's bedroom into the many landscapes of his escapades, get to know his benevolent monster friends, and ultimately guide him safely home. Directed by PHT's Artistic Director, Kim Selody, this beloved production is the perfect outing for families and their little ones looking to let their wild things out!

"I am excited to be taking our signature production of Where the Wild Things Are to two of English Canada's most prestigious Theatres for Young Audiences," shares Selody. "After runs at MTYP and YPT, we will be bringing the show back for North Shore audiences to experience the same wonder and joy we have brought to children in Manitoba and Ontario."

Where the Wild Things Are is on stage at Presentation House Theatre from November 22 - December 1, 2024. Tickets are on sale at phtheatre.org/box-office/ or 604-990-3474.

Comments