WAIT UNTIL DARK to be Presented at Metro Theatre in February

Frederick Knott's thriller is the story of Susy Hendrix, a recently blinded housewife who unwittingly possesses a doll filled with heroin.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Metro Theatre will present Wait Until Dark, written by Frederick Knott, directed by Don Briard, Thursday to Saturday, February 17 to March 05, 2023.

Frederick Knott's thriller is the story of Susy Hendrix, a recently blinded housewife who unwittingly possesses a doll filled with heroin. Harry Roat, a brutal and sophisticated criminal, coerces two small-time thugs into helping him con Susy into giving up the doll. The drama plays on the themes of darkness and light as Susy navigates through her sightless world, and the crooks signal each other with light. Susy discovers her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must Wait Until Dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Evenings: Thursday to Saturday, February 17 to March 05, 2023

Sunday matinees: February 19; February 26; March 05

PREVIEW Friday, February 17, 2023

Director's Talk Friday, February 24 immediately following the show

Adult $34.50 - Senior/Student $31.50 - Preview, Friday, February 17 - $25.00 plus GST

Buy Tickets On-line at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221855®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.metrotheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone at 604-266-7191

Box Office located at 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC

HOURS: Wednesday to Saturday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and 90 minutes before curtain

website: http://www.metrotheatre.com

The CAST

MIKE TALMAN James Behenna

SGT CARLINO Andrew Kenny

HARRY ROAT, JR Matthew Briard

SUSY HENDRIX Emma Graveson

SAM HENDRIX James Barclay

GLORIA Alexa Rojas

POLICEMAN 1 Simon Ruddell

POLICEMAN 2 Kiernan Koebel Pearce

Photo credit: Tracy-Lynn Chernaske




