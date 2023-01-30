WAIT UNTIL DARK to be Presented at Metro Theatre in February
Metro Theatre will present Wait Until Dark, written by Frederick Knott, directed by Don Briard, Thursday to Saturday, February 17 to March 05, 2023.
Frederick Knott's thriller is the story of Susy Hendrix, a recently blinded housewife who unwittingly possesses a doll filled with heroin. Harry Roat, a brutal and sophisticated criminal, coerces two small-time thugs into helping him con Susy into giving up the doll. The drama plays on the themes of darkness and light as Susy navigates through her sightless world, and the crooks signal each other with light. Susy discovers her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must Wait Until Dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.
PERFORMANCE DATES
Evenings: Thursday to Saturday, February 17 to March 05, 2023
Sunday matinees: February 19; February 26; March 05
PREVIEW Friday, February 17, 2023
Director's Talk Friday, February 24 immediately following the show
Adult $34.50 - Senior/Student $31.50 - Preview, Friday, February 17 - $25.00 plus GST
Buy Tickets On-line at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221855®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.metrotheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone at 604-266-7191
Box Office located at 1370 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC
HOURS: Wednesday to Saturday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and 90 minutes before curtain
website: http://www.metrotheatre.com
The CAST
MIKE TALMAN James Behenna
SGT CARLINO Andrew Kenny
HARRY ROAT, JR Matthew Briard
SUSY HENDRIX Emma Graveson
SAM HENDRIX James Barclay
GLORIA Alexa Rojas
POLICEMAN 1 Simon Ruddell
POLICEMAN 2 Kiernan Koebel Pearce
Photo credit: Tracy-Lynn Chernaske