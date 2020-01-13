Vancouver TheatreSports Will Present ROMANCE WEEK at The Improv Centre

In honour of Valentine's Day, Vancouver TheatreSports™ (VTS) is celebrating the fun, funny, and spicy of all things love and romance with Romance Week, which begins on Wednesday, February 5 and runs through to Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Improv Centre on Granville Island. Tickets are available online at www.vtsl.com, and prices start at just $10.75.



Are you single and think that Valentine's Day is a big yawn? Come on down anyway. Grab a gaggle of equally single friends and have a fun night together. VTS offers special discounts for groups of 10 or more.



The programming for Romance Week is as follows:

The Love of Your Life - An Improvised True Romance | February 5-8, 12-13, & 15 at 7:30pm

Developed by former VTS Artistic Director Denise Jones, this show premiered at the 2019 Vancouver Fringe Festival where it played to packed houses. The Love of Your Life is a witty and romantic look at one real couple's relationship as revealed through interviews and interpreted by VTS improvisers. An actual couple from the audience joins the ensemble on stage for the show. During the first half, they are interviewed by the host. The ensemble, utilizing the information given by the couple, re-creates some key moments in their life leading up to the present time. The second half of the show takes what has been learned about the couple, infuses that with suggestions from the audience, and projects what the future will hold for them in a series of improvised scenarios. "One of the show's most moving performances at the Fringe Festival happened when we featured a couple who had been together 40 years," says Ms. Jones. "This show will touch both your heart and your funny bone."

Love Matches - A Valentine's Day All-Out Love Battle | February 14 at 7:30pm and 9:30pm

Hosted by none other than Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love, and our own, very dapper GQpid, Love Matches (based on the classic TheatreSports format) features an all-out love battle of epic proportions as 'improv couples' duke it out in an audience-inspired competition to prove that love conquers all. The evening also includes various special characters such as a Love Astrologer who will check your Heart Chart (are your sun signs compatible?) and personalized improvised love sonnets you can take with you, as well as specials at the bar.

OK Tinder - Swipe Right Comedy | February 6 & 13 at 9:15pm

Looking for love on the internet? Jump into 60 minutes of fast-paced, no-holds-barred comedy looking at the good, bad, and laughably ludicrous of Vancouver's notorious dating scene.

Frisky Friday | February 7 & 14 at 11:15pm

Bring the sizzle to your Friday nights as an all-star cast of VTS ensemble members explores the funny side of naughty. From fetishes to threesomes, no subject will be deemed too scandalous to spoof. Based on audience suggestions, this is not a show for the faint of heart or those with delicate sensibilities. It is for mature adults who want to get their laugh on.

The Late Show - Adult Only Comedy | February 8 & 15 at 11:15pm

This show takes the furry handcuffs off improvisers to present edgy, uncensored, improv comedy. With the aid of audience suggestions, VTS' quick-witted ensemble members create scenarios that explore mature themes, content, and language. You never know how far this show will go with the audience as willing accomplices.

*Date Night Improv Workshop For Couples | February 14 at 7pm-9pm

If you are looking to really spice up your Valentine's evening, consider attending VTS' Date Night Improv Workshop. This special improv class for couples will be offered only on February 14. This 2-hour workshop is designed with couples in mind. Come with your partner to play and laugh during this fun, stress-free, one-of-a-kind, date night event. Let yourselves loose through improv games and exercises led by ensemble members Clare Filipow and Allen Morrison. Make this year's Valentine's Day memorable by adding some play to your evening.

*Cost: $30/person. Register at https://bit.ly/2NnTxhV

It's common knowledge that romance thrives when sprinkled liberally with laughter. There's no better place for a little romance and a lot of laughter than at a Vancouver TheatreSports™ show. Memories created by an evening of laughter will last a lot longer and can be more meaningful than any bouquet of roses. Join VTS for some romantically-themed laughs February 5-15.

