Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's National Young Artist Competition Reveals Finalists

The nine finalists for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 30th Young Artist Competition have been revealed. The final round of the competition, which is free and open to the public, will take place on October 13, 2024 at 2 PM (PT) at First Presbyterian Church in Vancouver, WA, USA.

Continuing the exciting competition format of past years, nine of the nation's finest young musicians will compete in three categories: piano, strings, and winds/brass. Gold Medal winners in each category will receive the opportunity to perform with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra on January 25 and 26, 2025 at Skyview Concert Hall. Additionally, all finalists will receive generous cash prizes. Gold Medalists will be awarded $5,000 each; Silver Medalists, $2,000 each; Bronze Medalists, $1,000 each.

An extraordinary panel of renowned performers and educators will judge the final round, including:

Zuill Bailey: GRAMMY Award-winning cello virtuoso, Artistic Director of several major music festivals in the US including Sitka Summer Music Festival, and a professor of Cello at UT El Paso.

Dr. Igal Kesselman: Internationally renowned piano educator, Director of Lucy Moses School in NYC, Music Director of Special Music School and Artistic Director of Kaufman Music Center International Piano Competition.

Dr. Julia Hwakyu Lee: Award-winning solo and chamber pianist, faculty at the University of Portland and Portland State University, previous faculty at Southern Utah University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dr. Igor Shakhman: Principal Clarinetist and Chief Executive Officer of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Co-founder of the Vancouver USA Arts and Music Festival and VSO Chamber Music Series. Former Clarinet Faculty of the University of Portland and Willamette University.

Dr. Stephen Shepherd: VSO Associate Concertmaster, Portland Columbia Symphony Associate Concertmaster, former musician with Westmoreland, Wheeling, and Cedar Rapids symphonies, and Vice Principal of Portland's Roosevelt High School.

What: VSO 30th Annual Young Artist Competition Finals

When: October 13, 2024 at 2 PM (PT)

Where: First Presbyterian Church

4300 Main St.

Vancouver WA. 98663

Tickets: This event is free and open to the public. Please reserve your seat at vancouversymphony.org as seating is limited.

