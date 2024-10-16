Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2024 Young Artist Competition Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA has announced Alexander Liu (piano), Hannah Cho (oboe), and Mio Imai (violin) as the Gold Medalists of its 30th Annual Young Artist Competition following a remarkable performance from all nine finalists.

These gold medal winners will perform with the VSO under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons on January 25 and 26, 2025 at Skyview Concert Hall. Mr. Liu will perform Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major K467 I Allegro Maestoso by W.A. Mozart, Ms. Cho will perform Oboe Concertino, Op. 110 1st, 2nd, 3rd movements by Kalliwoda, Johann Wenzel and Ms. Imai will perform Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso Op. 28 by Camille Saint-Saëns.

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's annual Young Artist Concerto Competition highlights and celebrates great student musicianship. Young artists from across the U.S. compete in the Piano, String, and Woodwinds/Brass Categories. Nine finalists were chosen from nearly 100 applicants for their outstanding musical ability and virtuosity and performed on October 13 at First Presbyterian Church in Vancouver for a jury that included Zuill Bailey, Dr. Igal Kesselman, Dr. Julia Hwakyu Lee, Dr. Igor Shakhman, and Dr. Stephen Shepherd.

All finalists received generous cash prizes. Gold Medalists are awarded $5,000 each; Silver Medalists, $2,000 each; Bronze Medalists, $1,000 each. The three Gold Medalists – Alexander Liu (piano), Hannah Cho (oboe), and Mio Imai (violin), will ultimately perform with Maestro Brotons and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at Skyview Concert Hall early next year.

Silver Medalists were Olivia Larco (piano), Sophie Dong (flute), and Lauren Yoon (violin). Bronze Medalists were Meining Wu (piano), Xueheng Wang (alto saxophone), and Jonathan Okseniuk (violin).

This competition was sponsored by Realvest Corporation and two grand pianos were generously provided by Michelle's Piano Company.

All three gold medalists are particularly accomplished musicians who have already established themselves with numerous competition wins and noteworthy performances:

Alexander Liu is a student at Juilliard Pre-College under the tutelage of Ms. Orli Shaham. A Young Scholar of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, Alexander's journey in music commenced at five and a half years old. He is New York State Winner of MTNA 2024, grand and first prize winner at the National Young Virtuosi Recital Competition (2023), the Philadelphia International Piano Competition (2023), and the XIII Chopin International Piano Competition at Hartford (2022). He performed with the Sound Symphony Orchestra, Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra and Midwest Young Artists Orchestra for Mozart's Concerto No. 23 and Mozart's Concerto No. 21.

Hannah Cho is a full scholarship student at Colburn Music Academy. She has been recognized as a National YoungArts 2023 finalist, first place winner in the U.S. Navy Band Young Artist Solo Competition amongst others. She participated in the NYO2 2022, 2024 Orchestra and the 2022 NAfME All-National Symphony Orchestra as a principal; she performed the Marcello Oboe concerto with the U.S. Navy Band as a featured soloist and was a guest performer on the national radio broadcast, "From the Top." She is the founder and president of Empowering Arts, a nonprofit organization that provides music concerts and classes at children's learning centers and nursing homes. She currently studies with Eugene Izotov at Colburn Music Academy.

Mio Imai studies violin with Kimberly Fisher and made her first appearance as a soloist at the age of 9. She has performed as a soloist and in recitals in the US, Italy, and Japan. She won the 1st prize in the 2024 Arthur Grumiaux International Violin Competition (Belgium), 2024 Stulberg International String Competition (US), 2024 MTNA National Competition (US) and 2023 Piccolo Violino Magico International Competition (Italy). Additionally, she plays chamber and orchestral music in CGYM, Temple University.

The VSO, now in its 46th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.

