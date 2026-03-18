Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Opens National Young Artist Competition

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The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA has opened its 2026 Paul and Loti Christensen Young Artist Competition with a National Call for Entries, announced by VSO USA's CEO Dr. Igor Shakhman.

In honor of the late Paul and Loti Christensen and in recognition of their generosity regarding the Young Artist Competition, the competition will be renamed the Paul and Loti Christensen Young Artist Competition. Their support and enthusiasm helped nurture young musicians and strengthen the competition's role in encouraging the next generation of artists.

Application Deadline: July 15, 2026 at 4 p.m. (PST)

Based in Vancouver, Washington, VSO USA has established itself as the premiere arts institution in Southwestern Washington and a vital part of the Pacific Northwest's arts community. The VSO is committed to championing the next generation of exceptional musicians through this distinguished competition. Now in its 32nd year, the opportunity invites talented applicants from across the nation in the piano, strings, woodwinds, and brass categories, with submissions open through July 15, 2026 at 4 p.m. (PST). From this national pool, nine outstanding finalists will be selected to advance to the highly anticipated VSO Paul and Loti Christensen Young Artist Competition Finals, which will be held on October 11 in front of a live audience in Vancouver, Washington. There, they will vie for generous cash prizes and the extraordinary opportunity to perform with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA on January 16 and 17, 2027, under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons.

The competition has been honored to welcome an extraordinary panel of distinguished judges, including GRAMMY Award winner Zuill Bailey, renowned violinist Philippe Quint, former Artistic Director of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center David Shifrin, Maestro Ken Seldon of the Portland State University Orchestra, Concert Artists' Guild President Tanya Bannister, and Lucy Moses School Director Dr. Igal Kesselman, among other esteemed leaders in the field.

Reflecting its growing national prominence, VSO USA expanded eligibility in 2022 to include young artists from all 50 states, marking a significant milestone in the competition's evolution. This expansion was matched by an increase in prize awards across all categories, an investment in excellence that continues for the 2026 competition.

Gold Medalists will each receive $5,000, Silver Medalists $2,000, and Bronze Medalists $1,000. Beyond these honors, Gold Medalists are awarded the exceptional distinction of performing their winning works with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA on January 16 and 17, 2027 at Skyview Concert Hall, under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons, a remarkable opportunity that celebrates both artistry and achievement on a grand stage with an enthusiastic and welcoming audience.

How to Apply

Complete application details and submission materials are available at vancouversymphony.org/young-artists-competition.

Eligibility

The competition welcomes exceptional young musicians who are 18 years of age or younger as of January 1, 2027, and who are citizens or legal residents of the United States. Applicants may compete in the categories of piano, strings, woodwinds, and brass.

Audition Requirements

Applicants are invited to prepare a movement from a standard concerto or concert piece for their instrument, performed with piano accompaniment. Submissions must feature only the applicant and accompanist, with a performance duration of no less than 8 minutes and no more than 20 minutes. A high-quality YouTube video link, along with the completed application form, $100 entry fee, proof of residency, and a copy of the applicant's birth certificate, must be received by the VSO office no later than 4 p.m. (PST) on July 15, 2026.

Competitors are expected to demonstrate not only musical excellence, but also the poise and professionalism required to perform before a large audience. The repertoire submitted must be the same work intended for the final round and performance with orchestra, and all finalists will perform from memory. Additionally, all scores and orchestral parts must be readily available for rental or purchase through major music publishers.