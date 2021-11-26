Vancouver Opera Welcomes Women In Leadership Participant Jennifer Tung To The Creative Team Of ORFEO ED EURIDICE

Vancouver Opera has announced conductor Jennifer Tung will be joining the creative team of Orfeo ed Euridice through a landmark national conducting fellowship.

Women in Musical Leadership is an innovative multi-year professional opportunity to advance music directors and conductors and richly expand the talent pool of musical leadership in Canada. The initiative, first announced in October 2020, is led and coordinated by Canada's leading producer of contemporary opera Tapestry Opera, in partnership with Pacific Opera Victoria, Lead Orchestral Partner Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and in collaboration with leading opera and music organizations across Canada.

"We are honoured to be a partner organization of this program and to help develop the careers of female conductors and music directors in Canada," says Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera, General Director. "With our return to the stage this season this is an exciting time to welcome inaugural participant, Jennifer Tung, to our creative team."

Jennifer Tung will join conductor Leslie Dala as he leads the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and Chorus alongside director Idan Cohen from Ne. Sans Opera and Dance in the season opener of Orfeo ed Euridice December 4 and 5 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

"I am so humbled and excited to be awarded this fellowship so I can focus on learning from the fantastic mentors as well as getting experiences on the podium that will help me hone this incredibly complex craft," says Conductor Jennifer Tung. "I look forward to collaborating with many phenomenal musicians, to learn from them and to share my passion with them."

