Vancouver Art Gallery Opens New Collection Floor With Highlights From The Collection

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The Vancouver Art Gallery will present HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE COLLECTION, a major exhibition drawn entirely from its permanent collection, beginning March 27, 2026. The presentation marks the opening of the Gallery’s first dedicated collection floor in more than two decades.

Featuring more than 200 works by over 100 artists, the exhibition will trace the development of the Gallery’s holdings through changing artistic movements and exhibition practices. Works will be rotated regularly to preserve light-sensitive materials, allowing the presentation to evolve over time.

“Highlights from the Collection reflects our ongoing commitment to making the Gallery's collection more accessible while foregrounding the stories and connections that continue to resonate today,” said Eva Respini, Interim Co-CEO and Curator at Large. “As the cultural memory keeper of the province, the collection carries the legacies, voices and creative expressions that continue to shape our collective imagination.”

The exhibition spans historic Indigenous art to contemporary works, including pieces by artists such as Beatrice Lennie, Andy Warhol, Geoffrey Farmer, Elizabeth McIntosh, and Ellen Pau. The installation is organized chronologically, with gallery environments reflecting different exhibition styles, from salon-style displays to contemporary gallery spaces.

“A permanent collection is the sum of choices made throughout an institution's history,” said Diana Freundl, Senior Curator and Interim Director of Collections. “Highlights from the Collection reflects the Gallery's values at different moments in history. Through the artworks selected and the exhibition design, we hope to make visible those shifts in priorities and aesthetics over time.”

The exhibition is organized by the Vancouver Art Gallery Curatorial Department and will include a media preview, tour, and Q&A on April 8 at 4:00 p.m.