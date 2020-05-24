VIDEO: Vancouver Musicians Perform Outside For Care Home Residents

Shutdown Streaming
Two Vancouver musicians have taken to the streets to serenade people during the lockdown.

Jenny Essers, a violinist with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and Jane Jardine, an accordion player and member of the Vancouver Squeezebox Circle, recently performed for the residents of Hollyburn House.

Prior to that gig, the duo had been performing songs on Jardine's patio a few times a week for passersby.

They plan to perform for the residents of Hollyburn House again this week, hopefully with a small film crew to capture the performance for VSO's virtual programming.

Watch a clip from their performance below!

