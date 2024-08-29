Update Issues On The Construction Of The Vancouver Art Gallery's New Building

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Construction costs across Canada have significantly increased by up to 60 per cent between 2020-2024. The new Vancouver Art Gallery project has also been impacted by this unprecedented and unforeseen cost escalation. Overall project costs have increased from $400 million to $600 million in the past two years, even as incredible progress has been made on fundraising goals. As a result, the Gallery will be taking necessary steps for the next phase of the project that are pragmatic, creative and will ensure prudent financial management. This will include a revised capital project timeline in order to address rising costs through changes to the building design, while simultaneously looking for opportunities to create a multi-faceted cultural hub for the Province of British Columbia and Canada. While ongoing design work means decreased construction activity at the site, the Gallery will continue to work on the project and raise funds for the completion, fit-out and ongoing operations of the new building.

To date, the Gallery has raised more than $350 million and completed the first stage of pre-construction work at the new site. The Gallery and its Association Board of Trustees remain committed to building a dynamic cultural hub to serve the diverse needs of the community and future generations. As planning continues for this next phase, further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

ABOUT VANCOUVER ART GALLERY

Founded in 1931, the Vancouver Art Gallery is recognized as one of North America's most innovative visual arts institutions. The Gallery's innovative exhibitions, extensive public programs and scholarship focus on historical and contemporary art from British Columbia and around the world. Special attention is given to the accomplishments of Indigenous artists, as well as to artists from the Asia Pacific region—through the Institute of Asian Art founded in 2014. The Gallery's exhibitions also explore the impact of images in the larger sphere of visual culture, design and architecture. The Vancouver Art Gallery is a charitable not-for-profit organization supported by its members, individual donors, corporate funders, foundations, the City of Vancouver, the Province of British Columbia through the BC Arts Council and the Canada Council for the Arts.

The Vancouver Art Gallery is situated on the ancestral and unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, and is respectful of the Indigenous stewards of the land it occupies, whose rich cultures are fundamental to artistic life in Vancouver and the work of the Gallery.

vanartgallery.bc.ca

