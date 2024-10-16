The Wonderheads A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to BC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This December, acclaimed theatrical imagineers the WONDERHEADS will light up BC stages with A WONDERHEADS Christmas Carol, a reimagining of the Charles Dickens’ classic, with giant masks, whimsical puppets, and wondrous theatrical invention.

The WONDERHEADS, who specialize in visual storytelling, have been praised by the CBC as “Pure magic” and the Globe and Mail as “Powerful, surprising, and moving.” Now in its fifth year of touring, A WONDERHEADS Christmas Carol has become a holiday tradition for thousands of theatregoers, and it will tour across BC and Alberta this December with stops in Calgary (DJD, Dec 4-7), North Vancouver (Centennial Theatre, Dec 11-12), New Westminster (Massey Theatre, Dec 13-14), Victoria (McPherson Playhouse, Dec 18-21) and Nanaimo (Port Theatre, Dec 23-24).

A feast for the eyes, ears, heart and funny bone, this astonishing production features larger than life characters, glowing ghosts, and 10-foot-tall puppets – to name just a few of the treats in store for audiences as they are whisked away with Ebenezer Scrooge on his magical Christmas Eve adventure. Audiences should prepare themselves for laughter, tears, and utter enchantment.

Starring Kate Braidwood, Pedro M. Siqueira, Sarah Robertson, and Emily Case, A WONDERHEADS Christmas Carol was adapted and directed by Andrew Phoenix & Kate Braidwood (the WONDERHEADS), and developed in Ensemble by Andrew Phoenix, Kate Braidwood, and Jessica Hickman.

The WONDERHEADS have spent more than a decade touring the world to critical acclaim and sold-out audiences who describe the experience as watching animation come to life. Performed entirely without dialogue, their enchanting work has earned widespread praise, including six Critics’ Choice Awards and twelve Best of Fest honors, and they make it their business to step beyond words and into the hearts and imaginations of every audience member.

