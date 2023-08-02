The Improv Centre's Angela Galanopoulos Passes Managing Director Baton to Catherine Ballachey

Outgoing Managing Director Angela Galanopoulos joined the team in September 2013 as an ensemble member, teacher, and corporate trainer.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

The Improv Centre will welcome Catherine Ballachey as its new Managing Director.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at The Improv Centre!,” said Catherine, who recently held the position of Administrative Director at Théâtre la Seizième, and has been working in the Vancouver and Ottawa’s arts and culture communities for the last 14 years. “It’s an exciting time to be joining the company and the improv community. This team has worked hard to pull themselves out of a challenging time after an extended closure during the pandemic and working through leadership changes. I’m honoured to have the opportunity to build on their momentum and contribute to such a beloved and community-centered company. I’m looking forward to TIC’s programming and bringing the joy of improv to new audiences.”

Outgoing Managing Director Angela Galanopoulos joined the team in September 2013 as an ensemble member, teacher, and corporate trainer. She took on the role of Managing Director in July 2021, at first sharing the responsibilities with Cindy Reid (Firehall Arts Centre) to navigate the challenges of the theatre's 17-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Angela's objectives during her tenure were intentional and threefold: to cultivate a values-driven, healthy, and sustainable work environment; to restore the theatre's financial stability; and to expand the boundaries of what The Improv Centre could achieve.

Reflecting on her transformative journey, Angela expressed, "Ten years ago, this theatre changed my life. My hope in taking on this position was to help shape The Improv Centre so that it could change the lives of future performers and continue to be a vital part of Vancouver's arts, culture, and comedy fabric. I'm beyond proud with what we have achieved and am truly excited for what the future holds for TIC.”

Angela will continue performing as an ensemble member at The Improv Centre and take on the role of Lead Facilitator for their Improv for Business program.

TIC is also pleased to announce the return of its improv education courses. Head back to school this fall for Improv 101 on September 15/16 and Improv 102 on September 22/23. Along with these 100-level courses, TIC’s 200-level and 300-level courses will be offered as an ongoing curriculum to teach the masses about the magic of improv. Courses are available for any skill level.

On a programming note, as Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You! comes to a close, audiences can continue to look forward to Date Night on Wednesdays at 7:30pm, Friday Jr. on Thursdays at 7:30pm, Theatresports on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30pm, and The Late Show on Saturdays at 11:15pm. Details for TIC’s fall show, Stage Fright 2: Murder at the Disco, will be announced soon.

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit www.theimprovcentre.ca.



