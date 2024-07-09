The Improv Centre Presents UNHINGED WITH KEVIN MCDONALD In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island will present The Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald for a weekend of hilarity this August.

In addition to “Unhinged with Kevin McDonald” – a night of improv and stand-up – the Canadian actor, voice actor, comedian, and co-founding member of The Kids in the Hall will also teach two improv and sketch-based workshops at TIC.

“Unhinged with Kevin McDonald” | Saturday, August 24 | 9:30pm-11:00pmJoin us as we welcome The Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald for an evening where improv and stand-up fuse together in a one-of-a-kind laugh fest! Kevin will be performing stand-up sets that will inspire our improvisors' scenes, as well as joining the TIC ensemble in the second half of the show. Tickets from $38 at www.theimprovcentre.ca

“Sketch from Improv” Workshop | Saturday, August 24 | 10:30am-2:30pm

In this 4-hour workshop, students explore the art of turning improvisational scenes into polished comedy sketches. With Kevin McDonald's expertise, you'll learn how to refine characters, build comedic momentum, and craft hilarious storylines. In the second half of this class, students will put their newfound knowledge to the test as they work independently to shape their own improv scenes into fully-fledged comedy sketches. 18+ only. Maximum capacity: 16. Tickets: $150 at www.theimprovcentre.ca

“One-Line Premise” Workshop | Sunday, August 25 | 10:30am-2:30pm

In this workshop, students will dive deep into the world of comedy writing, focusing on crafting hilarious sketches from one-line premises. Each student must bring their own one-line premise for a comedy sketch, such as "What if a guy was $10 short of being a millionaire?" Together, you'll dissect each premise, exploring its comedic potential and brainstorming ideas to flesh it out into a full scene. With Kevin McDonald's expert guidance, students will learn how to structure scenes, develop comedic characters, and build engaging storylines. This workshop is a writing workshop – students will not be improvising or performing. 18+ only. Maximum capacity: 16. Tickets: $150 at www.theimprovcentre.ca

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit www.theimprovcentre.ca.

Comments