The Improv Centre Announces Holiday Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its programming for the holiday season, which begins on November 21 and closes on December 31, 2024.

Ticket prices start at $29.50, with discounts available for students and seniors, and are available online at www.theimprovcentre.ca or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

Merry/Happy/Jolly is a lighthearted, laugh-heavy holiday show that runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from November 22 to December 28 with a special opening night performance on Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm; a 2:00pm matinee on Sunday, December 15, Sunday, December 22, and Tuesday, December 24; as well as an additional 7:30pm show on Thursday, December 19, Sunday, December 22, and Sunday, December 29. ‘Tis the season for love, laughter, and hilariously predictable and heartwarming holiday specials!... but what if your favourite yuletide tale WASN'T so predictable? What if YOU could choose all the elements of the Ho-Ho-Whole thing? Audiences assist TIC improvisors in creating the perfect holiday show through this cheery choose-your-own-adventure that's fun for the whole family and a magical way to bring joy and merriment to the season.

Show creator and TIC's Artistic Director, Jalen Saip, says, “What makes Merry/Happy/Jolly so exciting is the idea that our audience will be dictating all of the major story elements of our holiday hit – setting, antagonist, love interest, the works! By following what sparks joy for our audience members, we get the opportunity to lean into the relationships and plot points that are the MOST appealing, heart-warming, and laughter-inducing. For many of us, December can be a time of mixed emotions, so we hope Merry/Happy/Jolly can offer folks a chance to enjoy 90 minutes of light-hearted laughs. 'Tis the Season for twists and turns and we can't wait to see where our audiences send us!”

Finally, join TIC in bidding adieu to 2024 with libations and laughter at NYE at TIC on December 31 at 7:00pm, 9:00pm, and 11:00pm. There's no time like the holidays to shed the dread and spread kindness. NYE at TIC is an evening filled with fun, frivolity, and fabulously funny improv comedy as we count down to 2025. Tickets for these three performances also include full access to a dessert buffet, candy station, and photo booth!

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit www.theimprovcentre.ca.

Comments